Magic at true team swim state

Monticello Magic swimmers posing at true team state, from L-R: Scarlet Urick, Mckenna Biegler, Alexis Welle, Adrienne Yender, Elsie Farnsworth, Rose Urick, Kennedy McCalla, Ella Vagle, Camdyn Branson, Elizabeth Sampson and Natalie Martin, Saturday, Oct. 22 at Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center.

 Myranda Urick / submitted photo

Last year in her first season as head coach of the Monticello swim and dive team, Stacy Biegler lost only one dual meet all year, to Buffalo. This season Biegler and company were 9-0 headed into their last dual of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the Bison.

The Magic got revenge for that loss as they beat the Bison 103-81.

Rose Urick

Rose Urick swims the 100 breaststroke against Buffalo. Urick came in second place with her time of 1:14.39, Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Monticello Middle School.

