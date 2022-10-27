Last year in her first season as head coach of the Monticello swim and dive team, Stacy Biegler lost only one dual meet all year, to Buffalo. This season Biegler and company were 9-0 headed into their last dual of the season on Tuesday, Oct. 18 against the Bison.
The Magic got revenge for that loss as they beat the Bison 103-81.
Monticello has not only a talented team, they feature a deep lineup and are a tight-knit bunch.
Things got started off on the right foot when they won the first event of the night, the 200 medley relay. Vagle, Urick, Biegler and Yender won with their time of 1:55.19, over 4 seconds ahead of Buffalo’s second place finish. Stachowski, Greenwaldt, Branson, Urick finished third (2:03.29) to grab two points for Monti as they took a 10-4 lead.
They never looked back.
McKenna Biegler (2:04.42) finished second in the 200 freestyle to score four points as Monti maintained a 17-13 lead. Camdyn Branson (2:22.13) and Scarlet Urick (2:25.29) went two-three for Monti during the 200 IM holding on to a steady 26-20 lead over the Bison.
Top ranked Adalynn Biegler in the 50 freestyle did what she does best by winning the 50 freestyle with her record-setting time of 24.06. Ella Vagle finished in third with her time of 26.63.
The Magic extended their lead to a healthy 49-29 after the divers did their thing. The Magic took the top three spots. Chloe Schwietering (209.10) broke 200 and Macey Morgan (199.65) was right there nearly doing the same. Pearl Keene (168.05) grabbed third.
McKenna Stachowski (1:04.35) won the 100 fly and took a commanding 71-39 lead after the 100 free thanks to the Magic girls once again going one-two-three. Adalynn Biegler (53.51) won, Adrienne Yender (58.65) grabbed second and right behind her was Elsie Farnsworth (58.69) in third.
McKenna Biegler (5:33.23) came out and took second in the 500 free before Monti came back and won the next event, the 200 relay. Yender, Vagle, Biegler and Biegler (1:42.99) took the top spot while Farnsworth, Urick, Branson and Natalie Martin (1:50.89) scored two points after coming in third.
Ella Vagle (1:04.30) won the 100 backstroke and Rose Urick (1:14.39) was second in the 100 breaststroke. Monticello won the meet 103-81 and finished the season 10-0 in dual meets.
Not one for the spotlight, Coach Biegler said it “felt good” to flip last year’s loss against Buffalo into a win while naturally giving all the credit to the girls in the pool, “it feels good. The girls did the work… the girls had to execute and they did great. They did what they do best and that’s race and compete.”
Biegler continued saying the girls go above-and-beyond and continue to impress her.
Adalynn Biegler rebroke the pool record for the 50 free and it was her sixth pool record this season and also has a meet record as well. Adalynn is ranked number one in the 50 freestyle and would also be ranked top in the 100 as well, but they switched things up a bit.
The dual meet against Buffalo was their last of the year and their final event before the True Team state meet at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Coach Biegler was just looking forward to going out and competing against opponents they haven’t competed against yet this season.
They finished fourth as a team at True Team state and completed their goal of being top six, “the coaching staff is really proud of how the girls stepped it up and performed so well against many top teams in the state. Taking fourth surpassed our team goal of being top six after being eighth last year. These girls are strong because they believe in each other and push each other to be the best team they can be,” stated Biegler.
Monticello finished fourth as a team with 1575 points, behind champions Visitation, second place Orono and third place Delano.
The girls took sixth during the 200 medley relay. Vagle, Rose Urick, Adalynn Biegler and Yender finished in 1:55.24 to score 86 points for the Magic. McKenna Biegler finished ninth in the 200 freestyle with her time of 2:04.15 for Monti’s best finish. Vagle also cracked the top 20 with her time of 2:08.83 to finish in 19th.
Branson (2:25.05) finished in 15th for Monti during the 200 IM. Scarlet Urick (2:25.94) finished 18th.
Eighth grader Adalynn Biegler was state champion in the 50 freestyle with her time of 24.05, beating second place Abigail Wright by nearly a full half second. Keene killed it on the board for Monti with a score of 313.85 to finish on the podium in sixth place. Schwietering was right behind her also on a podium spot coming in seventh with a score of 311.30. Morgan was 12th with a score of 296.80.
Adalynn Biegler was also the True Team state champion in the 100 freestyle. Her first place time of 59.25 edged out Visitation’s Anna Farley by 0.03 seconds.
Farnsworth (5:45.56) was Monticello’s top performer during the 500 free, coming in 15th.
McKenna Biegler, Branson, Farnsworth and Scarlet Urick (1:48.88) finished in 16th during the 200 freestyle relay. McKenna Biegler (1:06.11) finished 17th in the 100 backstroke. The Magic’s top 400 freestyle relay team cracked the top five. Adalynn Biegler, Vagle, McKenna Biegler and Yender (3:46.64) finished in fifth. The team of Scarlet Urick, Stachowski, Kennedy McCalla and Farnsworth (4:00.85) came in 16th.
It was an all-around great meet for Monticello who can now set their focus on the section 5A swim and dive meet that starts on Thursday, Nov. 10 and runs for three days through Saturday, Nov. 12 at Sauk Rapids High School.
Before that Monti had a relay meet at Buffalo Middle School on Tuesday.
