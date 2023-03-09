Sam Voll

Sam Voll (#21) throws a bounce pass to Graycee Roubinek (not pictured) for one of her seven assists, Saturday, March 4 at Buffalo High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

It’ll be David vs Goliath again for the Section 5AAA girls basketball final on Thursday night. Monticello’s opponent is Becker. The Bulldogs are the top-ranked team in Class 3A and the number-one seed in the section. Monticello is the second seed and is looking to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2014. The Bulldogs were state runner-ups last year after winning in 2021. The 2020 state championship game was canceled but they were also state runner-ups in 2019.

Monticello is back with a vengeance this season. They beat Big Lake and Zimmerman by a combined 44 points to start the section playoffs. Last season Monti upset Chisago Lakes in overtime during the section semis for their 13th win of the season. Now the Magic are winners of nine straight and head into the 2023 section final with a record of 23-5.

Haase and Hanson

Sophia Haase (right) celebrates with Liv Hanson (#22) after Hanson drew a shooting foul against Zimmerman while scoring on a layup for an and one opportunity. 
