It’ll be David vs Goliath again for the Section 5AAA girls basketball final on Thursday night. Monticello’s opponent is Becker. The Bulldogs are the top-ranked team in Class 3A and the number-one seed in the section. Monticello is the second seed and is looking to return to the state tournament for the first time since 2014. The Bulldogs were state runner-ups last year after winning in 2021. The 2020 state championship game was canceled but they were also state runner-ups in 2019.
Monticello is back with a vengeance this season. They beat Big Lake and Zimmerman by a combined 44 points to start the section playoffs. Last season Monti upset Chisago Lakes in overtime during the section semis for their 13th win of the season. Now the Magic are winners of nine straight and head into the 2023 section final with a record of 23-5.
Magic Head Coach Craig Geyen couldn’t be more pleased with his team and how they’ve performed this season. “These kids are amazing. These kids are absolutely outstanding. We’re very fortunate,” said Geyen. He also complimented Zimmerman on playing a great game, especially Payton McEachem, who scored 20 for the Thunder.
Senior Liv Hanson is excited to play at least one last game with the squad, “it’s one more game. Just having the opportunity to continue our season and lengthen it as long as we can. Knowing what we’re playing for is more exciting.”
The group of girls is more of a family than they are just a basketball team. “You can’t pull us apart from one another. We spend more time with each other outside of school than anything. We’re all each other’s best friends. You wouldn’t want to play on the court with anybody you didn’t like so being able to play with some of my best friends are just memories being made forever,” added Hanson.
On Tuesday, Feb. 28, #2 Monticello hosted #7 Big Lake to open their playoff run. Monti led 34-17 at halftime and won 60-35. Senior Sophia Haase led the Magic with 14 points. Senior Miranda Smith had 10. Freshman Sam Voll and Hanson both had 9. Junior Ava Nebben had 7.
Big Lake senior center Emma Jacobs ended her career with a career-high 16 points in the loss.
On Saturday, March 4 Monticello played Zimmerman at Buffalo High School for the semifinals. The Magic bottled up the Thunder 74-46 back in December but Zimmerman made it interesting in the first 18 minutes of the rematch.
Voll started the game on an individual 7-0 run and took over the game from start to finish. She started the scoring with a couple of layups and then drained a corner three. The red and black went through a bit of a cold stretch shooting after that and despite some great defense weren’t able to extend the lead as much as they should have.
Led by Voll’s 11 points, she matched Zimmerman’s total by herself as Monti led 19-11 with 9:41 left in the first half. That’s when things got interesting.
The Monti defense was excellent but too aggressive. Zimmerman spent the last 8:54 of the opening half in the bonus. Getting to the line helped the Thunder go on a run and the Monticello lead suddenly collapsed to 23-20.
With 2:35 left Monticello’s lead dwindled even further down to 29-28. Finally, it was Hanson who took the lid off the basket for the offense. On the next possession, Monticello stole the ball and Hanson earned herself an old-fashioned three-point play with a hoop and the harm. After the free throw, the Magic led by four. For her 19th point of the half, Voll came down and drilled a three from the wing and helped Monti escape the half leading 37-30.
Like it has all season, the defense was the catalyst for their late half-run, “we were able to get stops down here and then we’d come down and score here. That changed the game, right?” said Geyen. “When you get stops on one end and push the ball. In transition, we’re able to push it up the floor and get some layups. That changed the game big time.”
After they got their lead back to seven at the break, the second half was mostly smooth sailing. Senior Lily Manning found a rhythm to begin the second half. With 11:00 left she hit a deep three and then a pull-up elbow jumper to push the lead to double digits. She finished with 9 points.
The lead continued to increase. With 9:05 left, Nebben missed a three, but Voll kept the play alive with an offensive board. Voll kicked it back out to Nebben and she converted the second-chance bucket.
After the assist to Nebben, Voll dimed up Haase for a wide-open mid-range jumper after the defense collapsed onto Voll.
The cherry on top to end the game was a beautiful move by Hanson. She scored off a clean hesi on a drive toward the basket that pushed the lead to 20 at 74-54. The final was 78-59.
Monticello killed Zimmerman with a steady diet of pressure defense and attacks to the rim in transition. Typically a good shooting team, Monticello didn’t need to use the long ball against Zimmerman. They got easy looks at the rim all game.
Voll had a game-high 31 points in 36 minutes. She also had 5 rebounds and 7 assists with 4 steals. Hanson scored 15 points with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals in 27 minutes.
They’ll need to bring their full arsenal for the section championship against Becker on Thursday night. Monticello enters the contest with a 23-5 record. Becker is 24-3. Both teams play an up-tempo style that likes to pressure on defense which leads to transition opportunities. Becker is a tough opponent, but Monticello isn’t going to back down.
“Any team is beatable,” said Hanson. “They’re the same age. They’re high school girls. They don’t have superpowers. Anything they throw at us, we’ll be able to handle.”
The Monticello girls’ basketball team has a deep rotation with a lot of options, but the x-factor will be the freshman, Voll. When she’s at her best, it makes the game easier for the rest of the team, “her play makes everybody’s life easier. And that’s what makes her a good player. Everybody is better because of her and everybody’s life is easier because of her. That just helps out a ton,” said Geyen.
The section final rematch features much of the same names from last year’s rosters. Becker beat Monticello in both matchups earlier this season, but the third time’s the charm.
Monticello versus Becker part III is at Buffalo High School starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.
