Monticello college day signees

Ezra Brouwer (left), Graycee Roubinek (center) and Cal Ulven (right). 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello hosted their latest college signing day on Wednesday, May 10. The Magic celebrated the signings of Cal Ulven, Ezra Brouwer, Graycee Roubinek, Anabella Witschen, Samantha Richardson, Kendall Luoma and Grace Ibs.

It was a bit of an unorthodox signing day with different AP testing going on at the school so the ceremony was split into two parts. Eventually, every athlete was celebrated with an introduction from Activities Director Gary Revenig and a short speech from each coach.

Grace Ibs (left), Samantha Richardson (left center), Anabella Witschen (right center) and Kendall Luoma (right). 
