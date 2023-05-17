Monticello hosted their latest college signing day on Wednesday, May 10. The Magic celebrated the signings of Cal Ulven, Ezra Brouwer, Graycee Roubinek, Anabella Witschen, Samantha Richardson, Kendall Luoma and Grace Ibs.
It was a bit of an unorthodox signing day with different AP testing going on at the school so the ceremony was split into two parts. Eventually, every athlete was celebrated with an introduction from Activities Director Gary Revenig and a short speech from each coach.
In the end, as usual for Monticello, there was a cake for everybody to enjoy.
Cal Ulven - Missouri Valley College (baseball)
Cal Ulven is having a great senior year for the Monticello baseball team. He’s 3-1 with a 2.58 ERA and has 24 strikeouts in 19 innings.
Baseball Head Coach Cole Deibele mentioned how passionate Ulven is about baseball. Deibele started coaching Ulven in VFW and Ulven told him way back then that he wanted to play collegiate baseball.
“He worked his tail off,” said Deibele. He worked hard to improve his craft, but Ulven also gives back by working with the younger baseball players.
Ezra Brouwer - Iowa Western Community College (cross country/track)
Ezra Brouwer is a positive role model and an impressive athlete for both the cross country and track teams.
Coached by Dave Wik in both sports, not many people know Brouwer better than Wik. “You’re not going to find a harder worker on the team,” said Wik.
“(He’s) a great leader and is always stepping up and leading by example. ”Brouwer continues to PR and has a lot of gas in the tank to continue progressing at the next level.
Graycee Roubinek - St. Olaf College (track and field)
Graycee Roubinek rocks an incredible 3.97 GPA and heads off to St. Olaf College to continue her track and field career at the next level. She’s a natural in the sport as she’s only in her second year as a thrower for the track and field team and went to state in her first year in the shot put.
She was also a AAA award winner this year and has represented Monticello at the state tournament for both volleyball and track and field.
Jason Telecky, the throwing coach for the girls track and field team was very excited to talk about Roubinek.
Telecky mentioned every athlete that signs on to play collegiately has a tremendous supporting cast; from family and friends to teammates to themselves.
She brings a tremendous competitive spirit to everything she does, “she pushes herself not only out in the ring but also in her academics,” said Telecky. “The bottom line is, sports are only going to take you so far. Academics are going to be the thing that puts you over the edge.”
Colleges look for the whole package and that’s what Roubinek brings. A near 4.0 GPA and is a near shoo-in to return to the state tournament as a thrower for the track and field team.
Anabella Witschen - College of Saint Benedict (cross country/track)
Anabella Witschen has been a cross country and track athlete since she’s been in seventh grade. Track and field Head Coach Kim Nygaard told a story about how Witschen wanted to run at the conference and section meets. Nygaard gave her a time she needed to hit and the very next race she dropped three seconds off of her time to hit her goal.
“She’s a very motivated and determined little bugger,” said Nygaard. “You ask her to do anything and she’ll do it with grace. But more importantly overeverything she’s humble,” added Nygaard.
Witschen was named a captain to both cross country and track and field teams because she’s unselfish and willing to give her help to whoever needs it.
Samantha Richardson - College of Saint Benedict (cross country/track and field)
Samantha Richardson is a part of the Monticello student council and was dubbed as an outstanding leader and impressive young lady by Revenig.
She was looking at some other schools but ultimately decided on St. Ben’s. She gets involved in many activities and excels at all of them according to Nygaard.
“She’s one of those driven individuals who has high expectations for herself but doesn’t have the anxiety that sometimes when we have those high expectations we tend to fall apart, but she doesn’t,” said Nygaard.
She’s a natural leader that makes good decisions and emulates what a student-athlete should strive to be.
Kendall Luoma - College of Saint Benedict (volleyball)
Kendall Luoma helped the Monticello volleyball team reach the state tournament in back-to-back seasons over the last two years and three straight Mississippi 8 Conference championships.
She’s an unselfish competitor and is very supportive of her teammates.
Monticello volleyball Head Coach Bethany Modaff mentioned how even at a young age she saw Luoma’s ability that eventually pushed her toward an athletic collegiate career.
Modaff mentioned a few characteristics that Luoama has that have made her so successful; adaptable, determined, competitive and supportive.
“I cannot think of another athlete that I’ve had the privilege to coach who more intentionally cheers and supports somebody that might go into the game for her,” said Modaff. Modaff told a story about her she was vocal about supporting a teammate that entered the game for her and even gave her tips while she was playing in her spot.
“We’re very very proud of you,” Modaff finished by saying.
Grace Ibs - Luther College (swim and dive)
Grace Ibs is another intelligent athlete that has been a wonderful leader for the Magic girls swim and dive team.
Girls swim and dive Head Coach Stacy Biegler has been the coach for the last two years and it didn’t take her long to notice Ibs’ dedication to the sport.
“I want to congratulate you on this amazing accomplishment to continue your swimming career,” said Biegler. “You’ve shown so much grit and leadership these past two years at the school we know you’ll continue to thrive in your next chapter… and we, the coaches and team, wish you all the best and can’t wait to see what you accomplish.”
