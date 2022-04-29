Monticello boys tennis has been off to a great start this season. They started their season 5-0 and then went 2-2 over their next two matches to get to 7-2 on the season. They got their fifth win after beating Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, April 19. They lost their first match of the season to a good Delano team on Thursday, April 21. Monticello then hosted an invite on Saturday, April 23 against Rogers and Anoka. They split 1-1 between the two, beating Anoka 4-3, but losing to Rogers 4-3.
They beat Cambridge-Isanti 4-3 to keep their undefeated start going. Number one singles, Tyler Rousslang, beat Keagen Lowman 6-3, 6-0. Number two singles, Ryan Schyma, lost in a close match to Erik Kindem, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5. Number three singles, Levi Vanderlinden, beat Micah Gustafson, 7-6 (8), 6-0. Number four singles, Rylan Fierebend, lost 6-0, 6-4 to Phillip Yerigan.
Number one doubles, Daniel Homsombath and Alex Robeck, lost 6-1, 6-4 to Alex Magnuson and Caden Chesla. Number two doubles, Wyatt Hanson and Hayden Miller, beat Elliot Knudsvig and Justin Sauze, 6-2 , 6-2. And number three doubles, Caleb Kalnbach and Tristan Simard, beat Michael Sauze and Reid Stevens, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Against Delano, number one singles, Rousslang, was the only Magic player to win their match, so Monticello took their first loss of the year. Roussland won his match over Alex Pupp, 7-5, 6-2. Number two singles, Schyma, lost 1-6, 6-4, 6-2. Number three singles, Vanderlinden, lost 6-1 , 6-0. Number four singles, Robeck, lost 6-0, 6-2.
Number one doubles, Homsombath and Hanson, lost 6-1, 6-2. Number two doubles, Kalnbach and Miller, lost 6-2, 6-4. Number three doubles, Simard and William Kuhn, lost 6-3, 7-5.
Monticello lost their second match of the season to Anoka. They struggled in singles, but got the better of them in doubles. A lot of the matches were very close and some went down to the wire in a third set.
In number one singles, Rousslang beat Brandon Chu 6-4, 6-3. Number two singles, Schyma, lost his match against Andy Huber, 6-4, 6-1. Number three singles, Zane Pemberton, lost 6-4, 6-3 to Eli Olson and in number four singles, Brandon Fyle battled hard in the third set, but eventually lost the match to Riley Newman, 6-4, 4-6, 10-12.
They lost 3-1 in singles, but took two of three doubles matches. Number one doubles Vanderlinden and Homsombath lost to Isaac Seipkes and Matthew Lacock in another match with a long third set, 1-6, 6-4, 10-7. Hanson and Miller won the number two doubles match against Jack Hinnenkamp and Mason Raymond 7-5, 5-7, 10-8. In number three doubles, Robeck and Kalnbach beat Kaden O’Konek and Jack Lilleodden 6-4, 6-3.
Monti was able to flip their fortune against Anoka and won 4-3. The Magic took three of the singles matches, including number one singles, Rousslang, who is now 8-1 on the season. He won his singles match against Cooper Lindberg 6-0, 6-0. In number two doubles, Schyma lost 6-4, 6-2 to Wyatt Maloney. Pemberton won the number three singles match against Joe Hoppenrath 6-4, 6-4. Fyle defeated Elliot Zimpher in number four singles 6-2, 6-2.
Homsombath and Vanderlinden lost in number one doubles to Rick Finnestad and Aidan Mccarty 6-4, 6-1. Miller and Hanson lost number two doubles to Victor Yanez and Thomas Coombe, 6-4, 4-6, 11-9. The number three doubles pair of Kalnbach and Robeck was the only pairing to win a doubles match this time around. They defeated Sam Urbaniak and Aiden Boehlke 6-2, 5-7, 10-6.
After their match against Delano, Head Coach Katy Horgen said, “I’m just really proud of the kids. Especially the kids who stepped up into positions they don’t normally play in. That’s just really fun to see for the tennis program, seeing those young kids step up.”
“Wyatt Hanson was moved up to one doubles and he handled it well. It was nice to see him play at that faster pace. I think that we’re going to see a lot of good things out of them in the years to come,” Horgen also said. “Caleb Kalnbach stepped up into the second doubles spot and he did a lot of really nice things too,” added Horgen.
It’s been a tough spring weather wise, but the Magic boys tennis team has shown tons of talent. Weather permitting, Monticello has a monster schedule this week. They travel to North Branch on Tuesday, host Chisago Lakes on Wednesday, visit Princeton on Thursday and host Hutchinson on Friday.
