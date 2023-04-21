Despite the weather doing its best to try and keep spring sports at bay, the sun shone over Monticello just in time for the courts to clear off and the boys’ tennis season to get started. The sun combined with some hard work from the Hanson family and the tennis team to get the courts cleared off in time for the season to begin.
The spring season started in a picture-perfect way for Monticello when they hosted St. Francis for the season opener on Tuesday, April 11. The sun was shining and it was a near-perfect day for some tennis, save for some wind. Even just a day prior snow covered the courts so there was very little time to prepare properly for the first match of the season.
The match was actually supposed to be played in St. Francis but snow still covered their courts and the teams agreed to play in Monti instead.
The young team couldn’t have asked for a better day. It was a clean sweep for the Magic as they beat the Saints 7-0. It was about as comfortable of a win as a team can have. Nobody on Monticello lost more than three games in any match.
Stepping into the role as the number one singles player, Ryan Schyma defeated Henrik Lind 6-0, 6-0. At number two singles, William Kuhn also beat Otto Netteberg 6-0, 6-0. Caleb Kalnbach won 6-1, 6-0 against Baldemar Diaz at three singles. Ethan Kuhn won the four singles match 6-0, 6-0 over Oliver Adriaens.
The top duo’s combo of Hayden Miller and Wyatt Hanson beat St. Francis’ top duo pairing of Parker McColley and Connor Peterson 6-2, 6-1. Monticello’s Peyton Goyler and Rylan Fierabend won the number two doubles match against Jonah Stoffel and Lucas Bort 6-0, 6-3. Last but not least, the three doubles pairing of Levi Berning and Kian Gustafson took care of Michael Priener and Joe Zandlo 6-0, 6-0.
“Match one, in the books,” said Head Coach Katy Horgen. “The sun is shining. It’s a little breezy but we’re feeling great.”
Horgen mentioned it was great for everybody to get out on the court and to get a match under their belts. She was proud of her team for putting the things they’d been working on in practice into action.
After enjoying the season opener at home, Monticello traveled to Delano for a match on Thursday, April 13. It wasn’t a clean sweep like opening day, but Monticello edged out a 4-3 victory over the Tigers on the road. Four matches went to a third set.
Singles went 2-2 so it was down to doubles to pull one out for the Magic. The top two duo pairings found a way to get it done and the third pairing almost did as well but narrowly lost in three sets.
Schyma won the top singles match 6-3, 6-4 against Alex Pupp. At four singles, Ethan Kuhn took down Evan Truman in a match that went the distance, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. Hanson and Miller battled back to beat Parker Sjomeling and Ray Gust 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the top duos match. At two dubs, Fierabend and Tristan Simard won 6-4, 2-6, 6-1. They beat Luke Tuchtenhagen and Lincoln Morrisette.
A quad match was scheduled for Saturday in Alexandria but it was rescheduled for Monday, May 1 because of the weather.
On Tuesday, Monticello hosted North Branch. On Thursday, Monticello hosts Becker starting at 4 p.m. On Friday, STMA comes to town for a match at 4 p.m. To finish the week Monticello hosts an invitational on Saturday. At 10:30 a.m. Monticello plays Rogers. At 1 p.m. they play Alexandria and at 3:30 they have a match against Anoka. On Tuesday, April 25 they go on the road for an away match at Chisago Lakes.
“We’re going to have to really grow as a team this year,” added Horgen. “We lost a lot of really great leaders but there’s a lot of really great kids that are stepping up to the plate already. I’m excited to see their growth this year.”
With only one senior on the team this year, the core of the group will be around for the next two years and the potential is already starting to show.
