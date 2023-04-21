Ryan Schyma

Number one singles player Ryan Schyma (11) plays a ball back to Henrik Lind during a rally. Schyma beat Lind 6-0, 6-0, Tuesday, April 11 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Despite the weather doing its best to try and keep spring sports at bay, the sun shone over Monticello just in time for the courts to clear off and the boys’ tennis season to get started. The sun combined with some hard work from the Hanson family and the tennis team to get the courts cleared off in time for the season to begin.

The spring season started in a picture-perfect way for Monticello when they hosted St. Francis for the season opener on Tuesday, April 11. The sun was shining and it was a near-perfect day for some tennis, save for some wind. Even just a day prior snow covered the courts so there was very little time to prepare properly for the first match of the season.

