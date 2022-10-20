Andrew Roff goal celly

The Magic celebrate together after senior Andrew Roff’s (yellow Nike cleats) goal in the first half that gave Monticello the lead against Becker, Saturday, Oct. 15 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

It was a bittersweet ending to the season for Monticello boys soccer. They hosted Becker for a section 6AA quarterfinal game on Saturday, Oct. 15. They had beaten the Bulldogs 1-0 earlier in the season on the road and took a 1-0 lead in this one, but ultimately fell 2-1.

All the goals were scored within about five minutes of each other. Senior Andrew Roff scored with 27:54 left in the half and with 22:24 remaining Becker had taken a 2-1 lead. That was the final. Monticello had their chances, but the story of the season was missed opportunities. Without a premiere scoring threat the Magic struggled to finish plays all season and that was at the forefront of this one.

