Magic boys soccer preview

Matt McLachlan returns as head coach of the boys soccer team for his sixth season at the helm and his eighth overall with the team. And this looks to be his best roster yet. With a loaded roster top to bottom. Last year the Magic finished 9-1-3.
Coach McLachlan says these guys play well together and have the ability to shoot and defend at high levels. Eight returning varsity players are the foundation of the team and if that is any indication, this team will be one to look out for in the Mississippi 8 conference. Even the bench is strong with several of them being probable starters on any other team in the conference and a lot of guys can play multiple positions.
From top to bottom the roster is strong and loaded with talent. Their only loss came in the playoffs at the hands of Waconia, 1-0. They tied Chisago Lakes 0-0 before they came back to beat them 4-0, and tied Buffalo 2-2 twice.
The Magic boys have won five of the last six conference titles either outright or shared it with another school. The Mississippi 8 conference title is always going to be an expectation for this squad, but this year their eyes are on an appearance at the state tournament.
The Magic want to return to the state tournament for the first time in seven seasons. Top to bottom it’s the deepest roster the program has ever seen and McLachlan says he’s quite certain this team is going to end up in the final eight for state. With a bunch of returning varsity players and several seniors that take on a strong leadership role for this team, the sky’s the limit for the Magic boys soccer team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.