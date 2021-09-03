Magic boys soccer falls to Buffalo 4-3

Monticello hosted Buffalo for their first game of the season Friday, Aug. 27. The Magic fell 4-3 in a back and forth affair that ultimately ended up being decided on a penalty kick. The penalty kick appeared to be a controversial call that led to Buffalo ending a 32 game winless streak.
The Magic got off to a hot start. Sam Brown scored a goal off a corner kick about four minutes into the first half to give Monticello a 1-0 lead. Buffalo almost scored about eight minutes later on a deflection after the keeper came out to play the ball, that would be the theme of the game for the Bison as they ended up scoring on similar plays later in the contest.
Buffalo scored shortly after and then the Magic lost Tate Jacobson to an injury for the rest of the game. Antonio Portillo scored late in the first half to give Monticello a 2-1 lead into halftime.
The Bison tied the game four and a half minutes into the second half and then took the lead on Carver Tierney’s second goal of the game. Ty Modaff scored with 13:34 left to knot the game at 3-3, but the score didn’t stay that way for long.
With about 11 minutes left the controversial penalty kick happened and Buffalo converted to take a 4-3 lead and held onto it the rest of the way. The Magic had a few chances to score, but the Bison goalkeeper, Brett Bedard, made some good saves and a few shots missed the net. Perhaps their best chance to net the equalizer occurred with about 34 seconds left on a free kick, but the shot attempt went high and the Bison escaped with a 4-3 victory.
Monticello might have lost, but they looked like the better team. Played with plenty of pace and had the vast majority of the possession, but a couple of unlucky bounces spoiled their season opener.
“Not the result we’re looking for. We had our chances too. We have to finish on our opportunities. I’m sure we had a good three or four chances with us and a keeper and they were all saved or we missed one wide or we missed one over. Some of them we were trying a little too hard I felt like from about 35 yards, but we’ve got kids who can hit that shot,” said Magic Head Coach Matt McLachlan.
Overall he thought they played well in their first game as a group since it was their first time playing together as an 11. The team was in good positioning all game, especially taking into account losing a piece of the starting 11 early in the game.
McLachlan just wants to clean up some of the communication and figuring out who’s marking who at all times, but otherwise they played well and are still in good form to have a strong season.
