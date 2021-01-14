Magic boys hope to swim easy to sections

In Monticello boys swimming and diving Coach Dirk Westveer has never had a season quite like the upcoming 2021 season.
Though swimmers and divers won’t have to wear a mask while competing, for obvious reasons, there will still be rules and regulations to follow outside of the pool.
This year his assistant coaches are John Sampson and Nelson Krause. The team managers are Elsie Anselment and Jade Kopff.
The Monticello swim team has five seniors this year: Tanner Branson, Jacob Biard, Ethan Otten, Hunter Suoth, and Isaac VanHoorik.
Coach Westveer said he feels confident in his team in all areas but one going into the 2021 season.
“Our strengths are diving, distance, sprint freestyle, and the breaststoke,” Westveer said. “Our one weakness is the backstroke.”
Westveer said his team looks very similar to last years team but he still wants to improve.
Last season the Magic swimming and diving team had a record of 7-3. This season Westveer has a goal of 8-2.
The toughest teams that Monticello will face are going to be highly ranked Sartell, Buffalo, and St. Cloud Tech.
The Magic will face Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 14 in its home pool.
“We want to improve our team record,” Westveer said. “It will be great to provide opportunity to compete and make memories especially for the upperclassmen.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
