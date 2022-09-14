Pedro Corea

Foreign exchange student Pedro Corea (11) dribbles the ball before passing against Big Lake. Corea scored the game-winning goal, Monday, Sept. 12 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

You expect there to be a little extra fire when two rivals meet on the pitch and that was no different Monday night when Monticello hosted Big Lake for a soccer double header.

It was a battle between two schools that had a combined two wins on the year, so they both came hungry for victory.

Charly Dongmo

Big Lake junior Charly Dongmo dribbled down the sidelines against Monticello. Dongmo scored the Hornets only goal of the game, Monday, Sept. 12 at Monticello High School.

