You expect there to be a little extra fire when two rivals meet on the pitch and that was no different Monday night when Monticello hosted Big Lake for a soccer double header.
It was a battle between two schools that had a combined two wins on the year, so they both came hungry for victory.
Big Lake got the first goal, but Monticello got the last laugh. The Hornets took a 1-0 lead into the halftime break, but the Magic answered early in the second half and the go-ahead goal by foreign exchange student Pedro Corea midway through the second 40 to win the game.
Midway through the season, Monticello Head Coach Matt McLachlan would like to see his team finish more of their scoring chances.
“Halfway through we’re probably below a little where I think we ought to be. We’re not passing poorly and we’re not necessarily communicating poorly, one of the things we’re doing is we’re just not finishing well. We have our opportunities, we’re just not parking them in the back of the net,” said McLachlan.
Big Lake Head Coach Mike Baldwin thought his team played hard, but made too many mistakes.
“I thought we came out well. I thought they played hard. Once again, it’s a short staff. We have some key injuries out right now. It’s a young team. I can go on-and-on, but at the end of the day we made a couple of mistakes and it cost us,” said Baldwin.
Things got chippy right away. During the seventh minute, senior Quintin Brooks was whistled for a yellow card.
For a lot of the first half the play went back-and-forth with neither team really getting a whole lot going. There were also a lot of offsides whistles being blown. About midway through the half Monticello started to get some more shots up. With about 10:40 left in the half, Monticello missed a wide open net and hit the frame as the game remained tied.
That was until about four and a half minutes later when Big Lake junior Charly Dongmo found the back of the net to open the scoring. The Hornets took that 1-0 lead into half.
With 30:48 left in the half, senior Miguel Corzo finished off a feed from senior Jordan Host for the equalizer.
Monticello struck again when Corea scored with 17:08 left in the game for the game-winner. It was the Magic’s first multi-goal game since a 3-2 loss against Mound Westonka.
Big Lake sophomore Landon Priest was whistled for a yellow card with 12:21 left and gave the Magic a free kick right outside the 18, but no further damage was done and the score stayed 2-1 for the final.
The win brought Monticello to 2-5-1, 1-0-1 in the Mississippi 8. On Thursday they’re on the road against Becker (3-3, 0-2 M8). On Monday, Sept. 19 Monti hosts Cambridge-Isanti (0-5, 0-2 M8) beginning at 5 p.m.
The loss drops Big Lake to 1-5-1, 0-2 M8. On Thursday they host North Branch (1-4-1, 0-1-1 M8) at 7 p.m. On Monday, Sept. 19 they’re on the road at Chisago Lakes (3-3, 2-0 M8).
Monticello
The win ended a four game winless streak for the Magic. On Tuesday, Sept. 6 they lost 1-0 on the road against Delano. On Thursday, Sept. 8 they drew 1-1 in OT against North Branch. On Friday, Sept. 9 they lost 4-0 to Orono.
Big Lake
The loss to Monticello was their fourth in a row and a winless streak of five games. On Tuesday, Sept. 6 they lost 2-0 to Watertown-Mayer. On Thursday, Sept. 8 they lost 4-0 at St. Francis. On Saturday, Sept. 10 they lost 2-0 to Zimmerman.
