Magic boys cross country season preview

Despite the COVID situation, the Monticello boys cross country team had a good season last year and will look to build upon that success for this year, hopefully with a more normal schedule. The meet format was different, but Head Coach Dave Wik said that allowed for more coaching opportunities and thought his team ran better.
They finished as conference runners up and finished seventh in the section meet. And they were only one point away from first place in the conference meet. This year cross country is moving to three different classes with the larger schools moving up a class with Monticello sitting in the middle class.
Being so close to conference champions last year, they want to build on that and have a better showing this season in sections. They return most of their varsity runners to make up a strong nucleus for their team.
Coach Wik is encouraged with the outlook for the upcoming season and will be led by their five senior captains. The Magic finished second to Big Lake in the conference meet, who also return a strong core of runners, and will look to jump over Big Lake for the conference title.
The Magic are in a good position to make a potential run at a state berth this season, but still face an uphill battle. With the larger schools moving up to a new class there is more potential to make a jump at sections into the top two that is needed to make it to the state tournament.
The team is healthy to begin the season and Coach Wik looks to just get better every day as the season looms closer and closer.
