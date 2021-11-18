Monticello finished in third at the Nike Heartland Regional cross country meet and finished in third place out of 150 teams. Their score of 325 was just ten points behind the champion Minneapolis Washburn.
Noah Mahoney (16:15.5) finished 21st, Ty Brouwer (16:47.3) finished 78th, Matt Penttila (16:56.3) finished 112th, Zane Pemberton (17:00.6) finished 125th, Cade Hansen (17:04.6) finished 142nd Paul Fasen (17:35.4) finished 269th, Jack Geislinger (17:51.1) finished 330th and Ezra Brouwer (19:38.0) finished 784th out of 1,247 runners.
The meet was at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, SD, Saturday, Nov. 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.