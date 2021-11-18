MAgic nike regional XC 2021
Photo provided

Monticello finished in third at the Nike Heartland Regional cross country meet and finished in third place out of 150 teams. Their score of 325 was just ten points behind the champion Minneapolis Washburn.

Noah Mahoney (16:15.5) finished 21st, Ty Brouwer (16:47.3) finished 78th, Matt Penttila (16:56.3) finished 112th, Zane Pemberton (17:00.6) finished 125th, Cade Hansen (17:04.6) finished 142nd Paul Fasen (17:35.4) finished 269th, Jack Geislinger (17:51.1) finished 330th and Ezra Brouwer (19:38.0) finished 784th out of 1,247 runners.

The meet was at Yankton Trail Park in Sioux Falls, SD, Saturday, Nov. 14.

