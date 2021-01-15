Magic boys come up short against Saints in season opener

Carson Kolles and Wyatt Sawatzke combined for 31 points, but the two junior guards couldn’t help push the Monticello Magic past St. Francis in Mississippi 8 boys basketball action.
The Saints defeated the Magic 53-47 on Thursday, Jan. 14 in the teams’ season opener at the field house in Monticello.
Monticello held the lead for the first eight minutes of the game, But the Saints held Monticello scoreless for the next five minutes to overtake the lead and the game’s momentum.
While coming back to tie St. Francis at numerous points, the Magic regained the lead just once- late in the first half.
The Magic ran out to a quick five point, 11-6 lead in the first six minutes of the game, led by Wyatt Sawatzke’s six points.
But that’s when Monticello’s shooting turned cold.
St. Francis went on a 9-0 run before the Magic scored again when Carson Kolles went to the free-throw line and sunk two shots.
At halftime, St, Francis held a 32-29 lead.
Seven minutes into the second half, St. Francis held its greatest lead of the game when the Saints went up 39-32.
But the Magic used the next 10 minutes to claw itself back to a 43-43 tie at the 6:12 mark off of field goals from Sawatzke, Mitchell Stocker, Kolles and a 3-pointer from Austin Marquette.
Any hope of defeating the Saints went by the wayside when Monticello scored just three points in the final six minutes, with the Saints going on a 10-3 run to finish out the game.
Cody Pennebaker of St. Francis led all scorers with 25 points.
Kolles led the Magic in scoring with 17 points. He was 4-15 from two-point range and successful on two of 11 3-point attempts. He was 3-for-5 from the free throw line.
Sawatzke added 14 points for the Magic on 5-for-11 shooting, including one 3-pointer. He was 3-for-4 from the free throw line.
Gus Hangsleben added nine points for Monticello. Hangsleben led the Magic with 11 rebounds- five on offense and six on defense.
Overall, Monticello shot 36 percent from the floor on 14-of-38 shooting. The Magic made just four of 23 three-point attempts and converted on seven of its free throw attempts. The Magic recorded 10 turnovers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.