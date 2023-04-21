Luke Branson

Luke Branson slides into third base during the bottom of the third inning after going first to third on a ground ball. Branson scored later in the inning, Thursday, April 13 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello hosted Zimmerman for the baseball season opener on Thursday, April 13. They found out they were playing just one day prior and despite some dead grass, the field was in good shape.

The pitching was spectacular for Monticello in game one of the season. Cal Ulven got the start and pitched four shutout innings to earn the W. Nick Anderson pitched the last three innings in relief to finish the shutout and picked up a save.

Cal Ulven

Cal Ulven tags out a baserunner during a run down against Zimmerman. 
Hudson Landkammer

Hudson Landkammer comes in to score a run during the bottom of the sixth inning. Landkammer drove in and scored a run in the inning. 

