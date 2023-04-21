Monticello hosted Zimmerman for the baseball season opener on Thursday, April 13. They found out they were playing just one day prior and despite some dead grass, the field was in good shape.
The pitching was spectacular for Monticello in game one of the season. Cal Ulven got the start and pitched four shutout innings to earn the W. Nick Anderson pitched the last three innings in relief to finish the shutout and picked up a save.
Ulven and Anderson were nearly unhittable. They held the Thunder to just two total hits. Ulven pitched four innings on 58 pitches. He struck out six and walked two while giving up one hit. Anderson got through three innings on 42 pitches. He struck out five and gave up just one hit with no walks.
“I was just so hyped to play,” said Ulven. “I mean being inside for almost a whole month practicing, we were just chomping at the bit.”
It was a gorgeous day for baseball. Bright and warm without a cloud in the sky. There was some wind but it didn’t have much impact on the game.
Ulven hit a batter but faced the minimum in the first inning. He struck out the leadoff batter, hit the next man with a pitch, and then got the number three hitter on a ground ball double play to get out of the inning.
The Magic wasted no time taking a lead.
With two outs, Brock Holthaus was hit by a pitch for Monti’s first baserunner. Holthaus made his way into scoring position and then scored on an RBI single by Caden King. Thanks to Ulven and Anderson, it’s all they needed.
After a scoreless second inning, Monticello doubled their lead during the bottom of the third. Luke Branson led off the inning and made it safely to first thanks to one of two Zimmerman errors. After advancing to third Branson scored on an RBI groundout by King.
Monticello added four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth and gave Anderson an easy top of the seventh after he took to the mound to begin the fifth. With one out, Tyler Bitz drew a walk and advanced to second during Anderson’s at-bat thanks to an error by the left fielder. After the error, Matthew Schleif entered as a pinch runner for Bitz. Hudson Landkammer entered as a pinch hitter and scored Schleif on an RBI single. He then stole second and scored on an RBI double by Tyson Visness. Branson ended the scoring with an RBI single as the Magic took a 6-0 lead, which was the final.
Anderson shut the door in the seventh to finish off his first save of the year as Ulven got the win. Visness went 1-for-4 with a double and 2 RBI. King went 1-for-3 with 2 RBI. Landkammer was 1-for-1 with an RBI and Branson was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Zimmerman was shutout on two hits with two errors and five left on base.
Monticello scored six on four hits and an error with six left on base.
“First win is always a good feeling. Knowing we have a great team with a lot of talent. Nick threw well after me and we’re looking for a good season,” said Ulven.
Just two days before the game the team was doing field work trying to get the field ready and didn’t even get a chance to practice after being indoors up to that point.
Deibele’s plan was to keep his pitchers at around 50 pitches and was thrilled they only needed to use two guys.
The team’s energy is what stood out to Deibele during the season opener, “guys were engaged in the game. When guys got the opportunity to get in they produced and were ready to go. And good leadership by our group of seniors.”
After finishing second on the team in RBIs last season to Bitz, King is off to another great start after driving in two runs against Zimmerman. Bitz led the Magic with 23 last year while King had 21.
Monticello (1-0) was in Big Lake on Tuesday for their second game of the season. On Thursday Monti hosts Fridley (0-2) starting at 4:30 p.m. On Friday the Magic start a five-game road trip. They play in Princeton on Friday starting at 4:30. On Tuesday, April 25 they have a road doubleheader at Chisago Lakes with another road doubleheader against Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, April 27. They’re back at home on Tuesday, May 2 with a doubleheader against St. Francis.
