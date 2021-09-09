The Magic traveled to Mound, Minnesota in an out conference matchup with the Mound Westonka White Hawks on Thursday, Sept. 2. Monticello held possession the majority of the first half and the game was tied 1-1 after 40 minutes.
The second half was a tough one for the Magic. They allowed a goal and lost captain Sophia Haase to a broken collarbone. They lost 2-1, but head coach Nathan Budish said there was definitely a shift in the girls’ mindset after the injury to Haase. The junior captain was off to a great start with two goals and an assist through two games played.
She was their goal scorer in the first half. Hasse received the ball at the top of the 18-yard box on a pass from Adrienne Hanson and her shot beat the keeper with 28:46 left in the first half.
The White Hawks scored the equalizer with about 20 minutes left in the first half on a free kick. The game remained 1-1 into halftime.
Budish said he thought the game leveled out after the injury and the Magic kept trying to battle, but were unable to convert any of their other opportunities.
“We kept battling and had our opportunities, but were unable to maintain the lead and found ourselves down a goal late in the second half. It didn’t finish the way we had hoped, but we will regroup and are looking forward to the next match to get back on track,” said Budish.
The loss drops the Magic to 1-1 on the year with their next chance to bounce back against Delano at home Tuesday night. The girls still have a strong team and beat Delano 5-0 and 4-0 the last time they played back in 2019.
