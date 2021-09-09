Magic beat mother nature and Storm in 4-1 victory

With rain in the forecast the Monticello tennis team got to work and got to work fast. In their match against Sauk-Rapids Rice on Thursday, Sept. 2, Monticello won the match 4-1, but without the rain retiring any of the matches, the Magic looked like they were going to win 6-1 had they been able to get every match completed.
With the win in hand and the weather dampening the courts, it was an easy decision to retire the rest of the matches for the girl’s health. They got to the magic number of four and that clinched them a match victory in time before the rain did its damage.
Rebecca Rousslang and the Magic jumped off to a great start but her match was retired against Brynn Karasch of Sauk-Rapids Rice after starting the match 3-6, 5-4 with the last game being retired.
The Storm won the next singles match, but Monti jumped all over the Storm the rest of the afternoon.
Adah Mattson won her singles match 5-7, 3-6 and Sophie Rosh won her singles match as well, 6-0, 6-1. After winning three of the four singles matches, the Magic had victory in their grasp.
Abigail DeLarco and Ava Melvin did their part in their doubles match. They won 6-1, 4-6 , and 8-10 over Addison Bemboom and Isabelle Haddy.
Taylor Gearey and Eve Miller teamed up to do their part against McKinsey Newbanks and Gabby Jaskolka beating them in their doubles match 7-5 , 5-3.
Katelyn Lindberg and Taylor Hess finished off the Storm with a 7-5 , 6-0 victory against Addison Buchanan and Kathryn Steigel.
The girls played well even with the threat of rain and took care of business before mother nature ruined the party.
“We’re feeling good,” said Magic coach Katy Horgen. “It’s always a bummer for the kids that didn’t quite get to finish because I think both of them would have come out with victories. This is a team win and we can all feel good because we got that team win,” she added.
It was a good team win that showed strong mental fortitude by the girls. They actually started a little early due to the rain, so they had to speed up their game day routines. Coach Horgen was proud of her team for being able to do that and come away with a victory.
“When life gives you lemons you make lemonade,” said Horgen. She was happy her girls were able to rise above and persevere through the circumstances and come away with a win. It was a good team win and a great showing for Magic tennis.
