Lizzie Sigler

Senior Lizzie Sigler (2) loads up to hit the ball over the net against Big Lake, Thursday, Sept. 8. Lizzie Sigler led Monticello with 11 digs. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello traveled across the river to Big Lake on Thursday, Sept. 8 for a volleyball match at Big Lake High School. The red and black beat the blue and gold in three sets (29-27, 25-22, 25-20).

Monticello got a little revenge after Big Lake handed the Magic their only conference loss last year as the two schools shared the conference title in 2021.

Kendall Kopp Big Lake volleyball

Kendall Kopp (17) spikes the ball over the net against Monticello, Thursday, Sept. 8 at Big Lake High School.

