Monticello traveled across the river to Big Lake on Thursday, Sept. 8 for a volleyball match at Big Lake High School. The red and black beat the blue and gold in three sets (29-27, 25-22, 25-20).
Monticello got a little revenge after Big Lake handed the Magic their only conference loss last year as the two schools shared the conference title in 2021.
“Big Lake always challenges us,” said Magic Head Coach Beth Modaff. “They play tough, they’re very scrappy, they swing hard and it’s a loud atmosphere in here. It’s always difficult for us and that was no different tonight,” she added.
“We have some seniors that lead real well. Every time there’s a timeout they lean on the positives. They talk about what’s working and they’re super proactive. It’s really easy to get negative when you’re not winning, but these kids keep grinding and keep working and we’ll find something that works. We just have to keep digging,” said Hornets Head Coach Alisha Brust.
Monti got off to a 6-0 lead in the first set before Big Lake stormed back 9-6. They inched even closer to 14-13 before the Magic called timeout. The rest of the set was chaotic. Neither team could get a leg up on the other as Monti would get a small lead before Big Lake and their gritty defense continued to come back and tie the match.
Modaff’s team looked like they were finally about to take the first set with a 24-21 lead, but after a timeout of course Brust’s squad came buzzing back to tie it at 24 all. They traded points to 26-26 and after a Big Lake serve went too long, the Magic went up 27-26, but then the away team’s serve went into the net to tie it again at 27. Monticello finally took the next two points to take the first set after the two teams battled looked like they might play that set forever.
The last two sets followed a similar trajectory, Monticello would start off hot before a scrappy Hornets team forced their way back. The second set was tied as late as 21 all before Monticello finished off the Hornets 25-22. After falling behind 18-10 in set three, the Hornets closed the gap to 23-20 before Monti got the last two points to win 25-20.
Monticello pulled through even when the set got tight and figured out how to win under pressure and that’s a valuable skill the Magic players learned in that match.
Shalyn Adams led Monti with 7 kills. Brooklyn Sigler had 15 assists and 3 aces. Kendall Luoma also had 3 aces. Lizzie Sigler had 11 digs. Big Lake did not post any stats.
On Tuesday Monticello (5-3, 1-0 M8) hosts St. Francis at 7 p.m. Thursday they’re on the road at Princeton. Next Tuesday, Sept. 20 they’re on the road again at Sauk Rapids-Rice.
On Tuesday the Hornets (1-7, 0-1 M8) are back in action against Becker at home and on Thursday they’re on the road at St. Francis. On Tuesday, Sept. 20 they’re back on the road against Cambridge-Isanti.
Monticello
Monticello also beat Zimmerman 3-0 (25-11, 25-11, 25-18) at home on Tuesday, Sept. 6. After their victory against Big Lake, they beat Kimball Area 2-1 (25-23, 22-25, 15-10) in a tournament at Sauk Rapids-Rice High school for their third straight win on Saturday, Sept, 10. They lost to Albany 2-1 (20-25, 25-17, 13-15) and Pipestone Area 2-0 (24-26, 14-25) before finishing the tournament with a win against the host school 2-1 (25-18, 23-25, 15-9).
Big Lake
Big Lake has had a very tough schedule to start the season going against a lot of ranked opponents in the state. Brust is continuing to tweak the lineup until they can find something that works best.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6 the Hornets lost to Delano 3-0 (16-25, 11-25, 7-25) in their only other match of the week.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.