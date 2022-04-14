It was a bright and sunny day on Monday, albeit quite windy, when Monticello softball got their season started at home against Buffalo. The bats had a hard time today and there were some early miscues on defense, but starting pitcher, junior Lillie Binsfeld, didn’t allow a hit until the final inning.
“I think our defense cleaned up after a tough start. The first couple of innings were pretty ugly. We had two errors that led to three runs, which sucks, especially when you’re playing a good team like Buffalo,” said Head Coach Chelsea Erickson. “Lillie (Binsfeld) did a great job today,” added Erickson.
After the first couple innings the defense rebounded, but it was too little too late. They allowed three unearned runs that ended up being the difference in their 3-1 loss. The bats also had a tough time, there weren’t many hard hit balls as the offense struggled and only scored one run.
Buffalo scored twice to start the game. Buffalo singled to shallow center to leadoff the game and the next batter walked. Both runners advanced to scoring position on a sacrifice bunt. Binsfeld struck out the next batter for the second out. The Magic should have gotten out of the jam after Binsfeld got a fly ball, but some miscommunication in the outfield allowed the ball to fall between the left and center fielder and both runners scored on the play. Monti got the next batter to pop up behind the plate and senior Kennedy Biegler was able to make the play to get out of the inning.
Monticello went 1-2-3 during the bottom of the first, but so did Buffalo at the top of the second and the Magic had their second chance to respond down 2-0. With two outs, senior Abby Gleason drew a walk and stole second base. Junior Sammi May singled and Gleason advanced to third. Unfortunately, that’s as far as they got as Monti struck out to end the inning and their two-out rally fell short.
Buffalo scored their final run during the top of the third. After Binsfeld struck out the leadoff batter, Rachel Hintze smacked a double with one out and got to third on a throwing error. Binsfeld got her second strikeout of the inning next and with two outs, she got drilled with a comebacker to the mound and the Magic should have gotten the batter out at first, but a throwing error allowed the run to score and Monti trailed 3-0.
Monticello scored their only run of the game an inning later in the bottom of the fourth. Binsfeld was safe at first on a throwing error to start the inning. Biegler followed that up with a walk and sophomore Maddie Biegler courtesy ran for the catcher. Both runners advanced into scoring position on a wild pitch. Gleason struck out next and with one out, May put the ball in play and was safe at first on a fielder’s choice, but neither runner advanced and the bases were loaded. Senior Chloe Hinz also put the ball in play and was safe at first on another fielder’s choice while the runner was forced out at home. Sophomore Hannah Storey drew a bases loaded walk as Monticello scored the final run of the game and lost 3-1.
Monti threatened one more time during the bottom of the sixth, but couldn’t score the runner from third.
Monticello needs to clean up in the field a bit, but Erickson is confident they can work on their defense as the season progresses. If the bats can start to come around Monticello should be able to string some wins together.
Monticello hosts St. Francis on Tuesday after this paper is sent for publication. Then on Thursday they have an away game in Becker (weather permitting). Big Lake then comes from across the river on Tuesday, April 19.
