Monticello baseball got to play their first game of the year, a 18-6 win over Zimmerman, but have only been able to play one more since then. On Wednesday, April 13, the Magic took Highway 10 up to Becker to play their second game of the season. The weather got cold and so did the bats. After scoring 18 runs on 13 hits in game one, the Magic scored just one run on seven hits against the Bulldogs. Becker won 8-1.
The game was moved up a day to fit it in between some nasty bouts of weather. As it were, the conditions still were not ideal. It was cold and windy, but both teams stuck it out.
It was a tough game all-around for Monti. They committed seven errors and left 11 men on base. Only three of the eight runs scored against the Magic were earned.
“We just have to keep working on situational hitting,” said Head Coach Cole Deibele. “What’s your plan? Today we didn’t execute in our situational spots,” added Deibele.
The Magic threatened to start the game during the top of the first, but left guys on second and third. Brock Woitalla singled up the middle with two outs. The Magic executed a hit-and-run to perfection. Woitalla went from first to third on the hit while Luke Branson singled and advanced to second on the throw, but Becker got the next batter and the threat was over.
The Bulldogs did get the scoring started during the bottom of the frame. They led the inning off with a single and the batter advanced to second on a throwing error. They advanced to third on a ground out and then scored on a single from the next batter. Woitalla struck out the next two batters and the inning ended. The Magic got an infield single from Caden King to lead off the second, but Monti wasn’t able to get him in and things started to unravel in the bottom of the inning.
The leadoff batter got on once again for Becker during the bottom of the second. He advanced to second on a wild pitch. Woitalla struck out the next two batters, but that’s when everything unraveled for the Magic. The next batter reached because of an error and the runner on base scored on another error to make it 2-0 Bulldogs. The next batter struck out, but made it safely to first on a dropped third strike that hit the top of the catcher’s glove and bounced all the way to the backstop. Then Woitalla hit the next batter with a pitch to load the bases. Woitalla induced a fly ball, but another fielding error allowed the ball to land safely and all three runners scored. Woitalla got the next batter to ground out, but the damage was done and after four runners crossed the plate the Magic found themselves down 5-0 after two innings.
The Magic scored their run in the top of the fourth. King drove in Tyson Visness. The Magic left more men on base as they scored their only run of the game.
Becker scored two more in the bottom of the fifth and another in the sixth and won 8-1.
Nick Anderson pitched the last three innings in relief of Woitalla. Woitalla struck out eight batters in three innings, allowing five runs (one earned) on three hits and a hit batter. Anderson struck out three and allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks. Woitalla and King both recorded two hits to combine for four of their seven hits as a team.
The loss knocked the Magic to .500 at 1-1. Their games against St. Francis on Tuesday, April 12 and Orono on Monday were both postponed due to weather. Monticello is scheduled to play Big Lake at home on Tuesday and in North Branch on Thursday. On Friday Monticello hosts Princeton.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.