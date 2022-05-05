Monticello baseball continues to stay above .500 on the season after a 2-1 week. They split a double header with Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, April 26 and then crushed Cambridge-Isanti 14-1 in five innings at home on Thursday, April 28 to get to 5-3.
The team goes as the bats take them. The Magic average two runs per game in three losses, but average 8.6 runs per game in five wins.
They lost the first game against the Wildcats 8-3. Monticello got an early 2-0 lead after scoring once each in the first two innings, but gave up four in the sixth while trailing just 4-3. The Magic scored their three runs on six hits and committed three errors.
Caden King hit a double and Alex Fearing, Luke Branson and Tyler Bitz all recorded an RBI. Cal Ulven took a loss pitching all six innings allowing eight runs (five earned) on 10 hits and five walks.
The Magic bounced back during game two with Zach Anderson outlasting Reed Marquardt in a pitchers duel to win 3-2. Anderson went the distance going all seven innings allowing just the two runs (one earned) on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts.
Monti flipped the script a bit, falling behind 1-0 in the second before briefly capturing a 3-2 lead in the third inning. The Wildcats tied the game in the fourth, but Monticello took the lead for good in the top of the sixth. The win stopped a two game losing skid and got the Magic back to above .500.
The bats exploded against Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday. They scored 14 runs on 11 hits putting up crooked numbers in the first and third innings.
They took a 7-0 lead in the first inning. Both teams scored once each during the second and Monti had six more cross the plate in the third for the final runs of the game. Anderson earned the victory pitching four innings allowing the one run on four hits with five strikeouts on 62 pitches. Tyler Bitz struck out the side in the fifth to end the game.
Ulven, King, Fearing and Nick Anderson all had two RBI’s each. King also had a triple. Brock Woitalla, Fearing and Bitz all stole a base as well.
Monticello (5-3, 4-3) travels to St. Francis (2-4, 2-3) on Tuesday, hosts Becker (7-1, 6-1) on Thursday, travels across the river to Big Lake (2-6, 2-3) on Friday and hosts Orono (1-4) on Saturday.
