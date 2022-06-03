Monticello baseball finished the regular season 11-9 and 9-5 in the Mississippi 8 as conference runner-ups to Princeton. They broke a three game losing streak with a 10-1 win against Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, May 24. The regular season came to a conclusion with a 7-4 loss to Anoka on Thursday, May 26.
The Magic scored 10 runs on eight hits against the Bluejackets. Luke Branson (2), Alex Fearing (2) and Tyler Bitz (3) all finished with multiple RBI’s. Zach Anderson and Brock Woitalla both scored two runs.
Bitz started on the mound and picked up the win after going five innings allowing one run (unearned) on five hits and two walks while striking out four. Woitalla came in relief for the final two innings and allowed one hit with two walks and three strikeouts.
It was a 2-1 game until the sixth when Monti scored four runs. They scored four more in the seventh and slammed the door shut on the Bluejackets.
They played a good Anoka team to finish the regular season. The Tornadoes got the party started early. Will Czech doubled to lead off the game and got to third on a groundout during the next at-bat. Czech then scored on a sacrifice fly to open the scoring. Hayden Torgerson doubled next with two outs and then scored on an error. The score remained 2-0 until the bottom of the third.
Bitz knocked in Woitalla with an RBI single to cut the deficit in half. Brock Holthaus tied the game next with an RBI single, but got thrown out trying to advance to second.
They got right back in the saddle again the next inning. Tyson Visness singled and advanced Luke Branson to third on his hit. Zach Anderson then knocked both in with an RBI single to take a 4-2 lead.
Anoka scored three times with two outs during the top of the sixth to take a 5-4 lead.
Monticello tried to answer during the bottom of the frame, but ran themselves out of the inning in tough fashion. Zach Anderson reached first safely thanks to one of four Anoka errors. With one out Woitalla slapped a grounder and the inning ended on a double play when Anderson was called for interference, sliding into second and both him and Woitalla were called out to end the inning.
The away side scored two more runs during the top of the seventh and Monticello went one-two-three to end the game as they lost 7-4 in the regular season finale.
The section 5AAA baseball playoffs started on Tuesday. Monticello earned the third seed and opens against the sixth seeded Fridley. The winner between Monti and Fridley then plays the winner of Big Lake and Becker on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Monticello went 2-0 this season against the Hornets and 1-1 against the Bulldogs. They did not play Fridley during the regular season.
