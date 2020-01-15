The University of Minnesota football team had a bit of Magic on its side during a 31-24 Outback Bowl victory on New Year’s Day. Former Monticello Magic football standout Connor Olson (white jersey #64), a junior offensive lineman for the Minnesota Gophers, puts a block on Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe as Olson protects Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan during the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Olson, a 6’5 junior for the Gophers, blocked for an offense that gained just shy of 500 yards against the Tigers- 278 yards through the passing game and 215 on the ground.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.