Connor Olson

The University of Minnesota football team had a bit of Magic on its side during a 31-24 Outback Bowl victory on New Year’s Day. Former Monticello Magic football standout Connor Olson (white jersey #64), a junior offensive lineman for the Minnesota Gophers, puts a block on Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe as Olson protects Gopher quarterback Tanner Morgan during the Outback Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Olson, a 6’5 junior for the Gophers, blocked for an offense that gained just shy of 500 yards against the Tigers- 278 yards through the passing game and 215 on the ground. 

 

