Monticello and Big Lake finished the regular season tied at the top of the Mississippi 8 standings to share the conference title with each other.
The key matchup was back on Thursday, Sept. 9 when the Hornets went into the Magic’s gym and won in five sets. At the time it was seen as a major upset, but it was just the beginning for Big Lake as they went on a run the west of the way and clinched a conference title for the first time since 2001.
Monticello also had a fantastic season despite not being at full health all year. The Magic were able to battle through some hardships to capture their share of the conference title. It was the second straight year the Magic were named conference champions.
"I couldn’t be more proud of this team," said Magic Head Coach Bethany Modaff. Back-to-back Mississippi 8 conference champions. The dedication, resilience and grit that this group has shown over the past two seasons is inspiring, and they have set a standard of excellence that will impact our program for years to come," added Modaff.
Monticello finished the regular season 20-8, 6-1 in the Mississippi 8. Big Lake finished the regular season 16-7, with an identical 6-1 conference record. Monticello opens up the section 5AAA section playoffs with a home game against Zimmerman while Big Lake hosts St. Francis. The Mississippi 8 conference is always a competitive conference in volleyball. It is an honor to be co-conference champions.
“The girls enjoyed the high level of competition, and pulled off some big wins this year against tough teams from North Branch, Chisago Lakes, and Monticello. The girls are really excited about playoffs, and the opportunity to compete for the 5AAA section championship,” said Big Lake coach Alisha Brust.
