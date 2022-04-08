Track and field is the first spring sport to get started this season. Monticello hosted an indoor quad for the first meet of the season on Thursday, March 31. There were four schools in attendance. The host school, Monticello, in addition to Big Lake, St. Francis and Maple Lake.
Both girls and boys were participating in the meet inside the Monticello High School field house. Everybody was excited to get the season started.
The Hornets’ boys finished with the highest team score of 96 with the Magic boys coming in second with 68 points.
Big Lake had the fastest time in the 4x600 relay at 6:22.46. Monticello finished in second through fourth place with their fastest time clocking in at 6:33.57. Monticello sophomore Ryan Richardson won the 55 hurdles with a time of 9.52. Big Lake sophomore Trevor Maruska came in second place at 9.92.
Monticello senior Carson Kolles came in second place during the 55 meter dash at 7.14 seconds. Big Lake junior Joe Murphy finished in third with a time of 7.18. Big Lake took the top three spots in the 1600 meter run. Junior Kade Layton (4:47.19) came in first, sophomore Owen Layton (4:47.24) came in second and freshman Jack Leuer (4:56.88) came in third. Monticello senior Cade Hansen (4:59.33) finished in fourth.
Monticello took second (1:45.32), third (1:50.06) and sixth (2:01.46) during the 4x200 meter relay. Big Lake had one team run and they came in fifth (1:51.79). Monticello sophomore Jack Geislinger (57.05 seconds) finished in first during the 400 meter dash. Murphy for Big Lake came in third (59.07 seconds). Big Lake senior Christian Noble (2:12.24) finished in first during the 800 meter run. Kade Layton (2:17.56) came in second, Leuer (2:22.47) came in third and Big Lake junior Tanon Jacobson (2:25.20) finished in fourth. Monticello sophomore Ayden Smith (2:28.06) finished in fifth.
Kolles (25.19 seconds) came in first for Monticello during the 200 meter. Big Lake freshman CJ Mikely (26.45 seconds) came in third. In the 4x300 relay Monticello (2:45.50) took first with Big Lake (2:51.32) coming in second. Monticello freshman Luke Emmerich (6’02.00”) finished first in the high jump with senior Marcus Guertin (5’06.00”) coming in second. Big Lake junior Kyle Ginther (5’06.00”) came in third.
Noble won the pole vault at 11’00.00”. Emmerich won the long jump at 21’04.00”. Big Lake senior Hayden Thieke won the triple jump at 40’00.00”. Big Lake sophomore Luke Hugo took third in the shot put at 39’11.00”.
Big Lake and Monticello flipped places for the girls meet. Monticello took first with a team score of 115.666 and Big Lake was second at 33.
Monticello took first in the 4x600 meter relay with a time of 7:39.38. Monti sophomore Hope Guertin (10.79 seconds) took first in the 55 meter hurdles. Big Lake sophomore Tia Neadeau (11.74 seconds) came in sixth. Monticello sophomores Sasha Steinbach (8.00 seconds) and Emelia Skistad (8.06 seconds) came in first and second, respectively. Big Lake freshman Allison Goracke (8.54 seconds) took third.
Monticello sophomore Josey Nygaard (6:12.15) took second in the 1600 meter run. Big Lake sophomore Emilee Doperalski (6:36.97) finished in fifth. Monti took first in the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:58.13. Big Lake came in third with a time of 2:08.42. Monti freshman Kaela Skistad (1:09.84) won the 400 meter. Big Lake freshman Erin Kjellberg (1:14.52) finished seventh.
The Monti middle schoolers swept the top three spots in the 800 meter run. Eighth grader Isabel Mahoney (2:38.82), eighth grader Meah Morris (2:44.61) and seventh grader Lexi Rimmer (2:45.21) finished one-two-three, respectively. Big Lake senior Jayden Anderson (2:46.39) finished fourth.
Monticello senior Thalia Mendoza-brunotte won the 200 meter with a time of 28.39 seconds. Emelia Skistad (28.84 seconds) finished in second and Big Lake freshman Ava Eastman (30.37 seconds) came in third.
The Magic won the 4x300 meter relay with a time of 3:30.48 with Big Lake coming in fourth at 3:34.68. Big Lake senior Grace Gardner (4’04.00”) took third in the high jump with Monti sophomore Trinity Verrett (4’04.00”) coming in fourth. Big Lake senior Hannah Strom (7’00.00”) took second in the pole vault with Monticello senior Erin Yager (6’06.00”) placing third. Mendoza-brunotte (16’04.00”) won the long jump with Big Lake sophomore Raina White (14’08.00”) coming in second. Steinbach (31’04.00”) won the triple jump for the Magic and Gardner (29’11.00”) came in second for the Hornets.
Monticello junior Karee Kitzman won the shot put at 34’02.00”. Big Lake junior Grace Olson took fifth with a throw of 28’08.00”.
All track and field events for this week were postponed due to weather for both Big Lake and Monticello.
