Magic and Hornets battle it out in overtime

The final buzzer sounded and the score was tied 55-55. It was a clean slate for Monticello and Big Lake - as if the past 36 minutes of play had meant nothing - and they were sent into four minutes of overtime to prove who was the winning team.
The Magic and the Hornets battled hard on the court on Tuesday, Feb. 23 with Big Lake coming out on top in overtime, 62-57.
Big Lake Head Coach Reyan Robinson was happy with the win.
“A win is a win and we’re always happy to come out with a win,” Robinson said.
Previously in the season, Big Lake beat Monticello 56-23.
But this time, it was anyone’s game and both teams were hungry for another win at tip-off.
Monticello sits at No. 6 and Big Lake sits at No. 2 in the Mississippi 8 conference.
Monticello Head Coach Craig Geyen views Big Lake as a conference rival, but treats them like any other competitor.
“I would say Big Lake is a rival,” Geyen said. “They are the closest team that we play in our conference and section. Over the years we have had some really good games with them. I think we prepare for Big Lake just like any other team.”
The Hornets started with a beautiful play where all five girls on the court touched the ball.
Mia Huberty dribbled up the court and passed to Caela Tighe. Tighe looked to pass and found Emily Steen on the perimeter. Then, Steen passed to Hailey Millam, who passed to Ava Vizenor all along the perimeter. Vizenor then passed the ball to Tighe posted up on the block. Tighe turned to face the basket and as she did, Steen cut to the basket outrunning her defender. Tighe was able to make a clean pass to Steen and she finished the layup.
Emma Cordell was the first to score for the Magic in a nice drive to the basket.
Big Lake put on a full court press causing Monticello to turn over the ball.
Millam was on fire for the Hornets scoring majority the baskets early on.
The score was quickly 12-2 with the Magic trailing.
Sophia Haase dribbled down th court and drove to the basket scoring two for Monticello. On the next play Cordell knocked down a three from the top of the key.
The score was 17-9 with 10 minutes left in the first half.
The Hornets were playing well on both sides of the court - relentless on defense and patient on offense.
Monticello was moving the ball well on offense, but struggling defensively.
Tighe and Huberty both swished three’s bringing the score to 30-17 with 4:28 left in the first half.
Magic’s Lily Manning had three drives to the basket during the next two plays, closing the gap between Monticello and Big Lake.
The score was 34-25 at halftime.
Madison Katzenberger took down two field goals within a minute, earning six more points for Monticello. The bench went wild for the senior and captain.
Hanson posted up against Hornet Olivia Stockham and made the shot from the block.
The score was as close as it had been since tip off - 40-38 with 12:53 left in the game.
Tighe passed to Huberty for an open layup on the right side. Next Vizenor was sent to the free-throw line where she knocked down two. On the next play Tighe swished a three-pointer.
The score was 50-43 with six minutes left in the game.
Katzenberger swished her third three-pointer of the night.
The score was 52-49 with two minutes left.
Nearing the end of the game Big Lake slowed things down on offense.
With 53 seconds on the clock Monticello’s Cordell knocked down a three - bringing the score to 53-52.
Vizenor was fouled by the Magic and made two free-throws under pressure. The score was 55-52.
Monticello sprinted down on offense and Lily Manning fired up a three pointer and it was good.
The score was tied 55-55 with 26 second remaining in the game.
Big Lake tried to score on the next play, but couldn’t, forcing the game into overtime.
In the next four minutes Hornets’ Huberty scored four free-throws and one basket. Vizenor scored one free-throw.
Katelyn Lindberg scored a basket for the Magic with 11 seconds left in overtime sealing Monticello’s fate.
The final score was 62-57.
Huberty had 20 points, Vizenor had 11, Tighe had 10, Millam had nine, and Steen had eight.
For the Magic Hanson had 17 points, Katzenberger and Manning each had nine, Cordell had eight, and Lindberg had five.
