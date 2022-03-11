It’s been an incredible run for Monticello girls basketball. After finishing fourth in the Mississippi 8, they started their postseason run last Tuesday, March 1 against St. Francis and their last home game of the season in the survive and advance portion of the season.
The Magic were able to do just that. They hosted St. Francis for their first postseason game of the season and defended their home court in the section 5AAA quarterfinals. Their reward was a date with Chisago Lakes, a team they were previously 0-2 against this season. It took overtime, but once again Monticello survived and advanced, all the way to the section championship game against the defending state champions, Becker.
Junior guard Lily Manning started the game against the Fighting Saints off with a personal 5-0 run with a putback and a three to get the Magic started off on the right foot. After junior forward Miranda Smith was able to draw an and one opportunity, junior guard Sophia Haase also got inside for two and with 9:51 remaining in the first half Monticello owned a 15-4 lead.
Eighth grade guard Samantha Voll and junior guard Olivia Hanson were able to break down the defense with dribble penetration into the heart of the defense and with 6:32 left in the first half, Hanson followed her own miss with a putback to increase the lead to 21-6 and it appeared as if the Magic were going to run the Saints out of the building.
After being plagued by turnovers and missing most of their shots, the Saints got a little juice going to end the half as Monti took a 27-14 lead into the halftime break.
It was a tough game from beyond the arc for the red and black and that opened the door for a comeback attempt for the opposing bench. With 8:30 left St. Francis got as close as 39-34. Senior guard Katelyn Lindberg was able to get a putback after a couple of offensive rebounds to get the Magic going in the right direction again.
With 7:08 left Voll drove inside and after maneuvering around several defenders was able to get the hoop and the harm and her and one opportunity got their lead back to nine and it hovered around there for the rest of the game as Monticello survived 54-46 and advanced to the section semifinals against Chisago Lakes.
Hanson led the team with 14 points and was the only Magic player to reach double figures in a game their offense had some tough stretches. They weren’t able to get out in transition as often as they usually do in the second half and that limited their scoring output as they didn’t shoot the three particularly well either.
For many on the Magic roster, it was their first time playing in a one-and-done scenario and nerves definitely came into play. “You just play and you can’t play with regrets, otherwise you’re going home and your season is over. So we just needed to fight it out until the end,” said Hanson.
Head Coach Craig Geyen mentioned they wanted to get their guards going and apply pressure that way in the half court. They were able to do that well in the first half and that made the difference as the squad was able to pick up some much needed playoff experience.
“We just had to slow it down at times. We were going a little too fast, but we’ll just keep getting better. A lot of these kids it’s their first playoff experience, so it was good for them to get some experience and learn and hopefully come back relaxed next time we play,” said Geyen.
That experience was much needed as they were on the road for their next game against Chisago Lakes on Saturday, March 5 as it went down to the final possession.
It was a defensive battle. Monticello held a 25-21 advantage at halftime, but Chisago Lakes flipped the switch in the second half. The Wildcats outscored the Magic 33-29 to force overtime. Monticello outscored Chisago Lakes 5-3 in overtime with the Magic getting a stop on the final possession of the game to survive once again and advance to the section championship game against Becker.
Hanson (23) and Manning (17) combined for 40 in the win. Voll added 9 and Smith chipped in 8 with junior forward Graycee Roubinek scoring the other 2 for Monticello.
Becker beat Princeton by 37 in their only section game so far to advance to the section final. The Magic are 0-2 against the Bulldogs this season.
The section final takes place at Forest Lake High School on Thursday with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.