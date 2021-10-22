Macey Morgan is a diver for the Monticello Magic and even though she is only in 10th grade, she’s the veteran on the diving team.
Morgan is a humble kid and just happens to quietly be one of the many talented athletes on the swim and dive team, who is undefeated in dual meets this season and won the 2021 Mississippi 8 title.
In a dual meet against Princeton on Thursday, Oct. 7, Morgan did something a diver hasn’t done in the previous couple seasons at Monticello, breaking 200 during the one meter dive event. Her score of 202.60 was the highest score by over 30 points. Morgan started the season with breaking 200 as one of her goals.
Her first few dives went well against Princeton, and that’s when she knew she had a chance to achieve her first goal.
“I was having a pretty good meet. My first three dives were really good. My last couple dives weren’t as good as they normally were. I was 30 points away from breaking 200 and it’s not one of my stronger dives. When I was on the board I was thinking in my mind, I have to break 200. I flipped it out and squeezed as hard as I could and then I got the 32 points that I needed,” Morgan said.
Naturally, Morgan was super excited to have broken 200. She was relieved to have achieved one of her goals for the season and was able to relax some after reaching the milestone.
Reaching 200 is one of the hardest benchmarks to break for a diver. It’s a huge hurdle to clear and there’s a lot that goes into breaking into that tier of diving, including executing more difficult dives. It’s so tough that Morgan was the first Magic diver in a few years to have cracked the arduous benchmark.
“It’s very, very impressive,” said Head Diving Coach Heather Peterson.
“It’s a goal that she set for herself and accomplished. I’m very proud of her,” added Peterson.
Morgan is handling dives that are given higher than a 2.0 difficulty. That boosts her ability to break 200 having added those more complicated dives to her repertoire. Each dive comes with its own rating of difficulty that contributes to a diver’s score. Being able to break 200 comes down to Morgan’s ability to execute her dives and to complete more difficult maneuvers.
The result doesn’t come without Morgan’s work ethic and desire to be great. She works very hard and is a good student and a great teammate according to Peterson. Morgan is dedicated to the sport and has been since she joined the team in seventh grade.
Having completed her first goal, her next goal becomes more attainable by the day.
“I really want to make it to state this year,” said Morgan. “When Heather corrects me on a dive I think about going to state and then I just try to make the improvements so I can get there eventually,” mentioned Morgan.
Competing in state was the second of Morgan’s goals this season.
The 10th grader has already increased her score by 30 points since the start of the season, which is really hard to do in a six dive meet. Not only that, but in addition to Morgan adding some more difficult dives to her bag this year, Morgan has been working on a new approach, the Texas two-step.
“I was originally doing the four-step approach, which is something most divers do, but I wasn’t getting enough power or height. So to successfully do my dives she (Heather Peterson) had me try this approach called the Texas two-step and it gave me a lot of power and I got a lot more height that makes my divers easier to complete,” Morgan said.
The two-step adds more force into the board and propels Morgan higher into the air. The new approach adds more power, but the diver has to show more control over themselves in order for the new step to work. Having gone from more of a standard four-step to the Texas two-step, Morgan has added more power to her dive and the proof is in the pudding.
The new technique is something Morgan has been working on since last year, but now has honed her new skill to the point where it has really helped her improve her scores. It takes a lot of balance and power to pull it off her new approach and it’s really starting to click for the young diver.
Using her newfound boost off the board she is still able to maintain balance and control in mid-air, which can be challenging when adding the extra power behind the leap off the board.
All of Morgan’s improvement is a prime indicator of her dedication to the craft of her sport. Being a tenth grader means she still has two years after this season as well to take herself to even new heights, something Heather Peterson is excited for, “she’s getting to the point where it’s going to be amazing watching her the next couple of years. Even finishing this season she’s on track to be doing very well the end of this season and I think we can expect to see Macey really launch herself into her junior and senior years. She’s super exciting to watch.”
Morgan’s time spent with the team and quality which she produces sets a great example for the rest of the team, especially the younger divers who look up to Morgan. She demonstrates opportunities for the younger athletes to have a role model they can look up to. Morgan leads by example and is doing a great job doing it, even if sees herself on the same level of her peers not as a mentor.
Morgan joined the team in seventh grade because she thought the sport looked fun and wanted to try it out when she was younger and three years later she’s leading the pack.
It’s at the point where the team is so close-knit that Morgan describes the team as family.
The Monticello swim and dive team is finishing up the Minnesota State High School League regular season, but in the meantime it participated in the 2021 True Team section 5A meet over the weekend.
True Team sections is a tougher 11 dive meet, compared to a six dive dual meet the Magic have mostly participated in this year. Morgan finished in 12th out of 32 divers with a score of 302.85. Monticello finished first and qualified for the True Team State Meet at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center on Thursday.
The MSHSL section 5A tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 11 through Saturday, Nov. 13. If all goes as planned, Morgan will be able to complete her other goal with her teammates and participate in the MSHSL state meet starting Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
