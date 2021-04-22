Low temperatures brought low scores for golfers

The Big Lake and Monticello boys golf teams competed at the Monticello Country Club on Monday, April 19.
Monticello came in fourth place over all scoring a 330 and Big Lake came in fifth place over all scoring at 337.
The Big Lake golfers held their own against the cold and windy atmosphere.
Hornet head coach Bill Miller said it didn’t affect his golfers too much and he was pleased with their scores.
“Golfers are eager to play this year because of last year no contest,” Miller said. “Weather did not seem to bother my group to much. Every golfer was prepared for the conditions. I think the score we put up was reasonable for the second time competing. I know in weeks to come, scores will look better as individuals and team totals. Talking with my players, they also said some shots got away from them.”
Isaac Flicker led the way shooting an 81, the highest score out of the Big Lake golfers.
Hornet Tyler Anderson wasn’t far behind placing 22nd over all and shooting an 82.
Ryker Stukenholtz shot an 82 as well and ended up in 24th place.
Big Lake’s Henry Knier shot a 92, Aiden Johnson shot a 93, and Noah Hart shot a 103 for the day on the green.
Monticello head coach Brian Hoffman said the frigid temperatures affected his athletes greatly.
“This weather has affected my golfers,” Hoffman said. “I can tell some are a little frustrated. But that’s golf in the Spring.”
Brady Bergstrom came in seventh place over all with a score of 77. He was the highest scorer out of the Monticello bunch.
“Each event we’ll get better,” Hoffman said. “I have a lot of first time golfers this season, but I think we’re showing good scores.”
Tommy Disch was up right behind him shotting a 78.
Gunnar Sibley shot an 86 and ended up placing 28th over all.
Next for the Magic was Aaron Puppe. He shot an 89 and placed 34.
Michael Biller scored a 90 and Quinten Hass shot a 96 for the day.
Maple grove came in first place shooting a 303, Spring Lake Park shot a 309, Centennial had a 310 for the day, Monticello and Big Lake were next shooting 330 and 337, Rogers wasn’t far behind with a 339, Becker shot a 361, Chisago Lakes had a 364, Osseo shot a 366, and Totino Grace shot a 368.
