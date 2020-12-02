Loren Holthaus named Big Lake baseball coach

Loren Holthaus is a well known name around Big Lake.
He’s been the Big Lake Legion Baseball teams’ coach for the past three years and the Yellow Jackets have had many successful seasons with him at the lead.
There are some similarities between coaching younger and older athletes, but he’s ready to take the lead in a more organized high school sport.
“High school baseball will be different than legion ball in that we will have more time to work on skills during practice,” Holthaus said. “It is tougher in the summer to get all the kids to show up and work hard on improving. It will be more structured, yet keep a sense of having fun and enjoying the sport.”
Previous head coach Mike Morehead informed Logan Midthun, Big Lake Activities Director, that he would be retiring last spring when the baseball season concluded.
Holthaus took that opportunity to apply for the position.
“That is the first time I considered applying for the position,” Holthaus said.
He was assistant coach for the team last year so he knows exactly what he’s getting into. It will make an easy transition for the returning baseball players.
“Most of the kids know who I am so, if all goes well, I look forward to meeting the kids and having normal practice starting in March,” Holthaus said.
He doesn’t consider coaching a job. It’s more of a hobby for him.
He’s ready to help the team improve and get more students to try out for baseball so they can fill up the varsity roster.
“I look forward to continuing the tradition in Big Lake of quality baseball,” Holthaus said. “My goal is to get the numbers back up for each grade level. To try to get kids to understand that baseball isn’t a job. It is something you work hard at but still have fun.”
He’s been coaching for a long time, but his top priority is going to be getting back to the basics with the Big Lake High School baseball team.
Once improvements are made in the small things then he will focus on the bigger things.
“My philosophy for coaching is to have good pitching and hitting,” Holthaus said. “The bulk of the practices will be spent working on these skills. It sounds simple, but there is a lot that goes into making those improvements.”
Holthaus will take his place as head coach starting in March 2021.
