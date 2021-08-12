Local disc golfer takes the course as one of Minnesota’s top competitors: T3J

Monticello is home to one of the highest ranked professional disc golfers in Minnesota. Timothy J. Johnson Jr., or T3J as he’s known as, is one of the most unique pros in the sport. He is a pro dominate forehand thrower, which is quite rare on the disc golf scene.
With the unique throwing technique, he is one of the best professional disc golfers in the state. Out of 2,149 actively registered Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) players in Minnesota, he is rated in the top 10.
A fan of ball golf, the sport began to grow on him when he started playing disc golf with his friends. At his home town course in Becker he had his first ace. That lit a fire under him that turned him into the disc golfer that he is today.
That ace (a hole in one) was the first of many, which is kind of a signature of Timothy’s game.
“I’ve been very, very blessed in that category. I’m approaching 70 aces now. I think almost half of them are the first throw of the day,” said Timothy.
70 aces is a ridiculous number as plenty of disc golfers never even throw a single hole in one their entire life.
His first ace in Becker was at hole 15. There used to be a lot more trees at that hole, and his disc disappeared into the canopy before hitting a tree about 15 feet from the pin before dropping into the bucket.
With a current rating of 995 as of July 13, he has been rated at about or above 1,000 since July 2019. It is very atypical to see a forehand dominant player rated so high, but what most see as a disadvantage, Timothy has turned into a strength.
“I think it was just pushing myself. After sort of absorbing the way other people throw, I kind of chameleoned off of other people’s styles and learned from my mistakes,” Johnson said.
He didn’t start off by only throwing forehand however. About a year and a half into picking up the sport, Timothy had a bad snowboarding accident. He broke his right collarbone on his throwing arm.
“I had just started coming around throwing backhand like really good. I would have been what I call chuckidextrous, to where you can throw backhand and forehand. It’s a good tool to have when you’re playing. For most people it’s beneficial to throw both, but like I said I broke my collarbone and I had to start from scratch,” Johnson said.
The injury forced him into making the switch to forehand only.
His buddies made comparisons to the 1993 film, Rookie of the Year, when a little league baseball player breaks his arm and comes back with the ability to throw 100 mph after he’s healed.
“It was crazy because I could max out at like 320 to 360 (feet). And then I break my collarbone and relearn everything and rework my arm and I’m throwing over 400 feet. I was going to places like Arizona where you can throw super far and now I’m throwing like 500 feet,” Johnson said.
His growth as a player despite the injury is a testament to his talent and work ethic on becoming the best disc golfer he can be. There was doubt he would be able to keep up since backhand throwing is regarded as the best way to achieve distance on your throws.
He proved the doubters wrong in a big way.
T3J began playing disc golf in 2010. In 2011 he acquired some better discs and began improving his scores. In 2012 he started playing in leagues.
Johnson then took a big jump and officially registered with the PDGA in 2013 with a debut rating of 952 after playing a couple tournaments.
He played a couple tournaments as an amateur and then went pro. Since then, his rating skyrocketed. July 2020 was his current apex with a rating of 1,016 and he has hovered around 1,000 since then.
In 97 official PDGA tournaments, Johnson has nine career wins, with his most recent being in the Loon Flex Series back in May and T3J has received over $10,000 in career earnings from PDGA tournaments.
Sticking mostly to Minnesota, the forehand pro has traveled to tournaments in Arizona and will be heading to Massachusetts in September to play at Maple Hill, the highest rated course in the world.
Playing at so many different courses, Johnson says he doesn’t necessarily have a favorite course with each one offering its own unique flavor, although he’ll always have a soft spot for Becker where he grew up.
“I’m a fan of every course. I look at it like each has their own fingerprint,” said Timothy. He went on to say, “I grew up in Becker and that one will always have a special place in my heart for the fact that it is a very nice and very tough course. If you’re shooting under par there you can pretty much go and play everywhere.”
The Montissippi Park disc golf course in Monticello is a good mixture of about everything a course can offer, Johnson says.
“Montissippi is a great course, it’s got a little bit of everything. Not very much elevation but it can definitely tune you into whatever you need. It’s got a lot to offer,” Timothy added.
Blue Ribbon Pines in East Bethel about an hour away from Monticello is one of the highest rated courses in the world, coming in at number four according to udisc.com, is one of his favorite courses to play as well.
Timothy J Johnson Jr. is a true example that the comeback is truly greater than the setback. From breaking his collarbone and reworking the way he has to throw to becoming one of Minnesota’s best professionals with a unique style of play.
