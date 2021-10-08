It started out as a great fall night for football on Friday, Oct. 1. Big Lake was hosting Becker for their 2021 homecoming in front of the home faithful.
Becker had 58 points on the board to Big Lake’s 0 before the game was called early in the fourth quarter due to lightning strikes in the area.
Becker was undefeated while Big Lake was winless heading into the matchup so it was going to be an uphill battle for the Hornets.
The game did not start well for the Hornets and didn’t get much better after that, but the defense showed flashes at times despite giving up 50 points, although some of that can be attributed to the offense. The offense is still missing some players so they are not at full health either.
The Bulldogs started the game receiving the opening kickoff and started the opening drive on their own 25 yard line. They only needed one play to score points. A 75 yard rush on the first play from scrimmage gave them an early 7-0 lead.
On the ensuing possession Big Lake went backwards. The Hornets started their drive at their own 18 yard line and ended up taking a safety giving the Bulldogs a 9-0 lead with 9:34 left in the first quarter.
On the Bulldogs’ next drive the Hornets were able to force two fourth downs, but Becker converted both. On fourth and nine from the Hornets 24 yard line they completed a pass to move the chains.
The Hornets got to Becker in the backfield on first down for a five yard sack and then two straight incompletions brought up fourth and 15 in the red zone. But a 20 yard touchdown pass to the back corner of the end zone gave the Hornets a 16-0 lead.
Big Lake had to punt on their next possession and their defense got back on the field. Becker started the drive on their own 20. Big Lake got into the backfield again moving the Bulldogs backwards and forced an incompletion on third down to force a punt.
Jonah Mallberg came down with a big catch for a first down on the next drive, but the Bulldogs came up with a fourth down stop.
Then the Bulldogs scored on a 44 yard screen pass and after the PAT led 23-0 with 9:37 left in the first half.
The Hornets fumbled and Becker recovered. The Hornets defense stood up again. Big Lake got another tackle for loss on first down. Then Hayden Thieke got in the backfield again for a sack. It was another example of how tenacious the defense can be. They got a stop and the ball back with 6:57 left in the half.
Big Lake should have gotten a big gain on first down when a Becker defender arrived too early on a hit with the ball in the air and the ref picked up the flag citing that the ball was tipped. There didn’t appear to be a tip, but alas the flag was picked up and Big Lake ended up punting when Tyler Anderson got sacked on third down.
Becker scored again before the half was over and led 37-0 at the break.
During halftime there was a coronation ceremony where the homecoming king and queen were crowned by the previous year’s royalty.
Big Lake started the second half with the ball, but Becker forced a fumble and scored on the same play to take a 44-0 lead. The final score read 58-0 before lightning ended the game early.
There was a fireworks show after the game for the fans to enjoy after clearing the stadium because of the lightning.
There usually aren’t a lot of positives to take away when a final score is lopsided as it was, but the Hornets defense had some big moments getting into the backfield on several plays and never gave up, that sentiment was echoed by head coach Bob Blanchard, “Our defense did show glimpses of greatness. We had 11 guys doing their job, reading their keys, and playing fast. That was fun to watch the defense out there flying around and playing with some confidence.”
Blanchard also mentioned they would just like to get healthy on offense so they can get some consistency going.
Up next for Big Lake (0-5, 0-5) is a road tilt with Hutchinson (4-1, 3-1). All three remaining games for Big Lake are on the road to end the regular season.
