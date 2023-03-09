Trevor Maruska

Big Lake junior Trevor Maruska (#0) dribbles the ball against Sauk Rapids-Rice, Thursday, March 2 at Big Lake High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Hornets won five straight games before ending the regular season with a loss. Big Lake boys basketball finished 16-9 and was named the third seed for section playoffs.

Games four and five of the winning streak came against Monticello and Sauk Rapids-Rice.

Owen Layton

Owen Layton dribbles the ball baseline against the Storm.
Carson Kunz

Senior forward Carson Kunz (#1) draws a foul in the second half against the Storm. Kunz scored 12 points in Big Lake’s fifth straight win. 

