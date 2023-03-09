The Hornets won five straight games before ending the regular season with a loss. Big Lake boys basketball finished 16-9 and was named the third seed for section playoffs.
Games four and five of the winning streak came against Monticello and Sauk Rapids-Rice.
Monticello traveled across the river to Big Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 28 and the Hornets defended their home hive 87-70. In a common theme for the season, four scorers reached double figures against the Magic. Junior Trevor Maruska (15), senior Mitchell Hill (14), freshman Owen Wilczek (15) and junior Isaiah Terlinden (11) all reached double figures. Senior Kade Layton even got to enter the game had hit a couple of threes, but will not be available for the postseason.
Then Sauk Rapids-Rice also traveled to Big Lake on Thursday, March 2.
The offense wasn’t the problem for Big Lake. The issue was it wasn’t a problem for the Storm either.
Big Lake called timeout with 13:26 left trailing 15-10. It was a fast-paced game and both teams got good looks.
A team that typically likes to shoot from distance, Big Lake scored 38 points in the paint. “It just kind of came to us,” said Maruska. “We had a lot more open cuts and we were able to find our guys inside and get layups out of it.”
Then the long ball started to drop. Hill, Maruska and Owen Layton all connected on deep shots to take a 29-28 lead with 5:30 left in the first half.
Big Lake trailed 42-40 at the break, but a big second half turned their fortunes around.
Big Lake Head Coach Tom Critchley said at halftime he said they needed to play much better defensively. “We had a heart-to-heart at halftime about how we needed to defend. We needed to get a little bit tougher… We score a lot of points and sometimes we think that the game is easy. But really this time of year, it’s about confidence and doing what needs to be done.”
The final 18 minutes were a lot of offense, and not a lot of defense again. Both teams were in the bonus with over 10 minutes left. With 9:04 left Maruska hit a shot to give the Hornets a one-point lead, 57-56.
It was back-and-forth for a while but eventually, the Hornets pulled away. Hill hit back-to-back threes with 1:45 left and that was the dagger. Big Lake won 84-69. Five players scored in double figures. Maruska (13), senior Carson Kunz (12), Hill (16), Owen Layton (16) and Wilczek (14).
Big Lake outshot Sauk Rapids-Rice 48.4 percent to 39 and 42.9-25.9 from three. The Storm turned it over 18 times whereas the Hornets took much better care of the ball. Big Lake had just nine turnovers.
The regular season ended with a 79-69 loss to St. Francis on Friday, March 3. Before that, however, they had won five straight games. “We’ve definitely turned it up over the last five games,” said Maruska after the game against the Storm. “We’re going into the playoffs strong.”
The key for Big Lake will be playing hard. They need to defend and grab rebounds. Their Achilles’ heel last year against Princeton was rebounding. They can score with anybody, but defense wins championships.
#3 Big Lake opened the Section 5AAA playoffs against #6 Chisago Lakes on Tuesday night. The winner plays the winner between #2 St. Francis and #7 Monticello on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Princeton High School.
