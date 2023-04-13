Thor Lemke

Monticello High School senior Thor Lemke. His hat was awarded to him for placing in the top three individuals for his division. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

One of the brightest bulbs in the Monticello bunch is no other than senior Thor Lemke. Lemke is known for his academic prowess around Monticello, but Lemke took his talents one step further, to the math team.

The Minnesota State High School Mathematics League runs from November through February. There are about 170 different schools that compete in the math league. Monticello is one of those schools and Lemke is one of the students on the team.

