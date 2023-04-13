One of the brightest bulbs in the Monticello bunch is no other than senior Thor Lemke. Lemke is known for his academic prowess around Monticello, but Lemke took his talents one step further, to the math team.
The Minnesota State High School Mathematics League runs from November through February. There are about 170 different schools that compete in the math league. Monticello is one of those schools and Lemke is one of the students on the team.
The state tournament took place on Monday, March 13. After leading Monticello to the 13th-ranked team in Class AA, Lemke cracked the top 50 in individual rank for the state.
“That was kind of the culmination of my final season on the math club,” said Lemke. “There’s an application for the All-State team. And we’ve technically not released this year’s team but I have my hopes up that I’ll make it for my third year.”
Each team is made up of eight people, although each school can have unlimited individuals. There are five meets in a season. At each meet there are four individual type events regarding different subjects; like algebra, geometry, trigonometry, etc.
Each kid at a meet takes an individual test and those scores are tallied for the whole season. Each school has a division made up of five schools in close geographical proximity to each other. Monticello competes with schools such as Elk River, Buffalo and STMA.
The final portion of each meet consists of a 30-minute final that covers six questions that the team works collaboratively on, which Lemke enjoys. “That’s always a blast. Being able to bounce your mathematical ideas off of other people and see what they’re seeing in the problem,” mentioned Lemke.
Each meet is a wave of emotion for Lemke. Until the very last moment, he is always reviewing packets or teaching others how to do problems. “It’s a little bit nerve-racking up until the beginning, but then getting into that first room for the first event, and then you flip over that page. It’s almost like a calming sense of relief because it’s like, at this point, there’s nothing more that I can do to study. I have all the tools I need to find a way to solve the problems and it’s just whether or not I can do it in a matter of time,” said Lemke.
There was one problem this year Lemke wasn’t able to solve during a competition and so he went back to solve it after.
“Event C in meet one this year, problem four, was extremely difficult for a meet one question. I think four people in the state got it correctly in the timespan we were given. I remember thinking about that problem for a really long time. I solved it like three hours after the event was over,” said Lemke.
Lemke led his division this year with a cumulative score of around 55 to be named district champion. Second place in the district was a kid from Elk River, who finished with 49.
He has a lot of fun going to the state tournament. Upon arrival, every kid takes a 45-minute 20-question test. The first page is designed for students to blow right through and then the test gets progressively harder.
After that are invitational events. The top ten people from the invitational events then get placed on a stage in front of a packed auditorium with celebrity judges, dubbed The Math Bowl.
Lemke has also been to three national tournaments, most recently having traveled to UC Berkeley last November for one. He originally qualified for nationals in his sophomore year, much to his surprise. “It was a big shocker for me getting in my sophomore year. But having been in it my sophomore year really exposed me to a lot of people who knew a lot of mathematics. And working with them has helped me open up my own mathematical abilities,” said Lemke.
During his junior season, he was able to reach a top-20 ranking in the state. Working in that range last year helped Lemke most likely qualify for the national tournament again this season.
He has one last competition this season that will decide his fate. That meet takes place over graduation weekend in Iowa City, Iowa.
Lemke gives all the credit to the recently retired Mr. Randy Stoick, who was his first math coach at Monti.
“It all started back with Mr. Stoick. He really encouraged me to apply to the All-State team. And he encouraged me to keep pushing forward. Even outside of competition, mathematics, just working with the academic system in our school,” said Lemke. “He really pushed me forward in the field of math and really encouraged me to keep learning and challenging myself consistently and not just kind of stagnating once I felt comfortable.”
He loves to help teach other students different topics and in turn, it keeps Lemke fresh in his understanding of mathematics as well.
His favorite subject is trigonometry but struggled with geometry. The geometry questions he sees during competition are much different than the geometry questions one sees in a typical math class.
The math club is a smaller club and Lemke would like to see more kids join it in the future, “the biggest thing is we had a small team this year, and I would love if more people, I know it’s difficult to find people interested in this, like taking math tests outside of school doesn’t sound like most people’s enjoyable Monday night, but it’s something that I think can be a lot of fun. You meet a lot of people from local schools,” said Lemke. “I just hope we were able to foster more interest and really build our team in the future because I feel there’s something important here.
Capping his senior year with another trip to nationals would be the cherry on top to a fine academic career at Monticello for Thor Lemke.
