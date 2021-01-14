League unveils online state tournament programs

A longtime state tournament staple will have a new twist when Minnesota State High School League tournaments get underway this week. With the Debate State Tournament kicking off the League’s winter events, an online state tournament program is making its debut.
The crisp, new look-online program contains all the same features that fans, media and other stakeholders need in following all the tournament action. Need to know when and where games and contests are being played and held? The brackets and comprehensive tournament schedules will guide the way. Need to know who qualified? Nope, that hasn’t gone away, either. Section champions, complete with a team photo and team information will be centerpieces of each state tournament program.
The online state tournament programs will be available on the League’s website and are free of charge. For each state tournament, an edition will be available at least 24 hours prior to the start of an event. Following the conclusion of a state tournament, an updated post-tournament edition will be available. Both editions will include links to the League’s new front-facing website and archives of that particular activity.
The online programs can be found here: https://www.mshsl.org/state-tournament-programs
“The League is really excited to unveil these new-look programs to all that follow our state tournament events,” said Tim Leighton, the League’s Communications Director. “What makes this service truly unique is that the League will be producing a program with all of your informational needs prior to a tournament, and then coming back with an updated edition that captures the incredible experience of participating in a state tournament.”
All the online state tournament programs will be located on a landing page on the League’s website that continues to grow in providing tools and services to the more than 500 member schools.
“The ongoing rebuild of the MSHSL website provides a growing opportunity to share information about the participation opportunities and accomplishments that students across Minnesota have,” said Laura Mackenthun, the League’s Director of Technology. “It’s exciting that highlights from the website will be linked from the online program to provide further enhancements to this new format.”
