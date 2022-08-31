A year after finishing their campaign 2-10, Big Lake boys soccer is already halfway to that win total this year. After being shutout in their first game against Sartell-St. Stephen last Thursday, the Hornets defended their home hive successfully on Monday night.
Rockford Area was the latest victim to fall to the Hornets in an 8-1 romping of the Rockets on the back of junior Andrew Lange’s hat trick.
After falling 4-0 in their first game, Big Lake gave up the opening goal 15 minutes into the match, but they weren’t trailing for long. They went on to score eight straight goals to end the game. Last season their highest output in a game was three (twice) and they totaled just 13 goals all season.
The catch is unfortunately two different Hornets went down with injuries, one to a collarbone and another to a lower leg injury. Both exited the game and did not return.
“They settled in and they played well,” said Head Coach Mike Baldwin. “It was a good win for us for sure, I’m glad we could start the season like that.”
The first few minutes of the game featured a lot of back and forth as they kind of got their legs under themselves. Big Lake starting goalkeeper, sophomore Tyler Huver, made a save in the ninth minute in a game he wasn’t required to make a lot of stops.
Both teams were struggling in the opening minutes to set up any offense and make any runs. Finally with about 27 minutes left in the first half, Big Lake got their first real shot. After a goal kick went right to Big Lake at the top of the box the shot went right to the goalie, who gave up a rebound, but nobody was crashing the net and the freshman keeper was able to recover.
Just about a minute and a half later Rockford Area broke the scoreless tie. The ball was hanging around the top of the Hornets’ box and they were unable to clear it which resulted in a shot beating Huver and Big Lake trailed 1-0.
They weren’t trailing for long.
With 23:43 left in the half, freshman William Priest had a ball deflected right to him and from about 30 yards out chipped a shot over the keeper to tie the game at 1-1 and it was all Hornets from there.
The scoring chances started to come in bunches for the home side and finally with 8:52 left in the half they found the back of the net again. This time it was sophomore Landon Priest who broke the tie. He rifled a shot from the top of the box and the keeper actually got his hands on it, but it slipped right through and the Hornets took a 2-1 lead and didn’t look back.
About a minute and a half later Lange netted his first goal. Landon Priest fired a shot on goal off a set piece the keeper fiddled with the ball once again, allowing Lange to come in and clean up the play for his first of three goals on the evening with an easy tap in.
Junior Zachary Cypull added one more before the end of the half on a breakaway with 3:49 left.
After an iffy first few minutes the Hornets completely controlled the game and owned a majority of the possession. The ball started to move well and they created plenty of good looks.
Lange struck again with 20:49 left in the second half. A beautiful strike from about 35 yards out beat the keeper for his second of the game. Their last three goals came in about a three and a half minute span starting with 9:56 left in the game.
Junior Evan Gerwing increased their lead to 6-1, 70 seconds later Austin Brethorst headed in his first goal of the year and with 6:20 left in the game Lange finished off his hatty to get the final score of 8-1.
After a bit of a slow start the Hornets found their legs and should have the confidence moving forward to be a competitive team this year.
Big Lake (1-1) is away against Hutchinson (0-2) on Thursday and are away again Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Watertown-Mayer (0-1). Next Hornets home game is Thursday, Sept. 8 against St. Francis (0-1) in their first Mississippi 8 action of the year.
Sartell-St. Stephen 4, Big Lake 0
Big Lake dropped their season opener on Thursday, Aug. 25. They were shutout for the first time this season, but are without two of their starters until the beginning of Sept.
