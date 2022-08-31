Bl boys soccer vs Rockford Area

Junior Andrew Lange takes a shot on goal against Rockford Area. Lange finished with three goals in their 8-1 home victory, Monday, Aug. 29.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

A year after finishing their campaign 2-10, Big Lake boys soccer is already halfway to that win total this year. After being shutout in their first game against Sartell-St. Stephen last Thursday, the Hornets defended their home hive successfully on Monday night.

Rockford Area was the latest victim to fall to the Hornets in an 8-1 romping of the Rockets on the back of junior Andrew Lange’s hat trick.

