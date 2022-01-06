Big Lake boys basketball played in the Twin Cities Orthopedics Holiday Classic at Augsburg College last week from Tuesday, Dec. 28 through Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021.
They got off on the right foot against Duluth East in their first game on Tuesday. They defeated the Greyhounds 82-79. Mitchell Hill led the Hornets with 20 points. Kade Layton added 19 and Johnny O’Brien helped with 15.
They fell in the semifinals the next day to Minneapolis Southwest, 72-57. Joe Stepp had a game high 18 points. O’Brien and Carson Kunz added 11 each.
The Hornets finished off the tournament winning the third place game against Forest Lake, 66-58. Stepp once again led the team with 20 points. O’Brien, Kunz and Kade Layton also reached double figures in the scoring column.
Kunz had a phenomenal tournament and was named to the All-Tournament team after leading the Hornets to their third place finish.
Big Lake (3-4) visit Delano (2-7) on Tuesday before hosting North Branch (8-1) on Thursday in their first conference game of the season.
On Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 the girls basketball team nearly picked up their first win of the season against Pine City in St. Cloud. Emily Steen led the Hornets with 12 points adding six rebounds. Rylie Sternquist finished with nine points and seven rebounds and Kadyn Dilger added six points and seven boards herself.
The Hornets took a 23-19 lead into halftime, but was outscored 25-17 in the second half in the four point loss. It was their closest finish of the season.
Big Lake (0-8,0-2 M8) has a chance to pick up their first win on Tuesday against Delano (5-3) at home or against North Branch (5-3,1-1 M8) on the road on Friday.
