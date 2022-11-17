Britney Krumrei diving section 2022

Senior diver Britney Krumrei stands on the podium after taking first in the section diving competition, Friday, Nov. 11 at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

 Paul Krumrei

For the second straight season, senior Britney Krumrei is headed back to the Class A state tournament for her efforts on the diving board after taking first in the diving event during the section 5A swim and dive meet. She was also named the Section 5A diver of the year.

Britney Krumrei dive

Senior diver Britney Krumrei during takeoff before performing a dive at the Section 5A meet. Krumrei finished as the section diving champion after scoring 373.80. She had a semifinals score of 282.05, Friday, Nov. 11 at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School.

The Section 5A tournament ran from Thursday, Nov. 10 through Saturday, Nov. 12 at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. The entire diving competition took place on Friday, Nov. 11. In the past the diving finals were also on Saturday along with the swimming finals.

Emily Edlund section swim meet 2022

Emily Edlund swims during the 400-yard freestyle consolation heat, Saturday, Nov.11 at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. Big Lake finished with a time of 4:18.34.

