Kolles cold as Minnesota

It was a rivalry night like no other in the Monticello High School field house on Thursday, Feb. 3 when the Monticello Magic hosted the Big Lake Hornets for their first matchup this season. The cauldron was filled with fans in red opposite of the traveling hive repping their blue and gold.
It was senior guard Carson Kolles and the Magic who got the last laugh on a night Kolles became the ninth player in school history to reach 1,000 points scored for the boys basketball program on a three pointer from the wing in the first half.
Kolles went on to drop 35 points in the Magic’s 91-87 overtime victory. On reaching the 1,000 point plateau Kolles was nearly at a loss for words, “it’s just crazy. I love all the fans and I appreciate everything.” It was in true Kolles fashion to not shine the spotlight on himself on a night it would be easy to do. The kid just wants to win and is thankful for the support from everybody around him.
Of course it was no other than Kolles himself who got the scoring started. The Hornets won the opening tip, but turned the ball over and Kolles turned the jets on to finish on the fast break and earn a trip to the line while doing so.
It was quite the back and forth affair as neither team could get too big of a lead on the other. Senior forward Joe Schluender got to the line with 13:33 to go to give Monticello a 9-5 lead. Shortly thereafter Kolles knocked down the three pointer that put him over 1,000 career points.
Both teams turned up the scoring after that and junior forward Carson Kunz threw down at the rim to get the Hornets within one, 35-34 with 1:07 left in the half. Senior forward Johnny O’Brien got to the line with 11.3 seconds left to take a brief 35-35 lead, but junior guard Derek Harley got a bucket to fall right before half to flip the score right back in favor of Monti heading into half, 37-36.
The trend of trading leads continued into the second half. At 11:20 Harley hit a three to recapture the lead, 55-54. Junior guard Mitchell Hill started to catch fire as he so often does, giving the Hornets a two point lead two minutes after the Harley three.
Known for his scoring prowess, Kolles had one of the most impressive assists of the night. Essentially out of desperation with the ball nearly going out of bounds and everybody grouped on the far sideline, Kolles two handed a pass behind his head to a wide open senior guard, Wyatt Sawatzke, who was firmly planted behind the three point line on the nearside wing and drilled the shot.
The two teams continued to trade leads until the game was tied at 77 and Hill threw up a desperation shot at the buzzer, but it wouldn’t go and they would go to overtime.
Both teams were already in the bonus since the end of regulation, senior guard Brady Thompson was fouled 80 feet from the basket going for a loose ball. Thompson missed the free throw, but the Magic got an offensive board and freshman guard Luke Emmerich hit a three and Monti grabbed a three point lead, 80-77.
Kunz picked up his fifth foul with 1:33 left and Kolles knocked down both free throws as Kunz had to watch the rest of the game from the bench. Monti iced the game with a steal and a fast break bucket with 30 seconds left to give themselves an 88-79 lead. Hill hit a three and O’Brien got a layup to go, but it was too little too late.
Monticello beat Big Lake 91-87. Kolles finished with 35 points, four rebounds and four assists. Big Lake senior forward Joe Stepp led the Hornets with 20 points and included five boards and two assists.
The win got Monticello back to .500 and a 5-1 record in the Mississippi 8. Magic Head Coach Dillion Naumann was happy with how Monti handled the game down the stretch run, “overtime games are always tricky. They could go either way. I was happy with how my guys responded down the stretch and it’s always good to come out on this side.”
The Magic picked up another win against Willmar to get a game over .500. Big Lake bounced back in a big way themselves in an 89-51 win over Chisago Lakes.
Monticello (9-8, 5-1 M8) has Princeton (16-1, 8-0) on Tuesday, Chisago Lakes (3-16, 1-8) on Thursday and Sartell/St. Stephen (14-4) on Monday, Feb. 14. Big Lake (8-9, 2-5) has North Branch (14-5, 4-3) on Tuesday and Cambridge-Isanti (4-15, 3-4) on Friday.
Willmar 46, Monticello 62
Monticello handled Willmar at home on Monday. Kolles scored 24 on 12/20 from the floor and 10/13 free throws with eight rebounds. Emmerich and Thompson both had two steals. Senior guard Austin Marquette had seven points shooting 3/3 and 1/1 from three.
Chisago Lakes 51, Big Lake 89
Big Lake defended their home court well in a conference battle with Chisago Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 5. Stepp and junior guard Kade Layton both had 14 points. Kunz chipped in 13 and Hill had 11 to get four Hornets in double figures.
