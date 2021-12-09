It was new boys basketball Head Coach Dillon Naumann Monticello’s debut against Buffalo on Friday, Dec. 3 in the season opener on the road.
The Magic were a little shorthanded and had some trouble scoring at first until senior guard Carson Kolles took over. He tied his career high of 39 points, but the Magic lost 92-69. Kolles was unguardable. Breaking defenders down off the dribble, getting inside and making a variety of jumpers off the dribble, including several three pointers doing his best Steph Curry impression.
The red and black had some early turnovers and trailed 6-0 early. A few minutes later Buffalo hit a three to go up 14-5. Kolles and freshman guard Luke Emmerich hit a couple shots inside back to back possessions and the Magic trailed 14-9 with 12:45 left in the first half. Kolles had six of the team’s nine points to this point.
Some tough shooting from Monticello outside of Kolles put the Magic in a hole they were unable to climb out of. Buffalo senior guard Jager Sorenson killed Monti. He had three threes in the first eight minutes to match Monti’s point total by himself and earned the Bison a 23-9 lead with 9:13 left in the half.
Turnovers, missed shots and fouls plagued Monti. With 7:02 remaining in the half they were still down 26-9.
A minute later Kolles hit a pull-up three and the switch flipped for the senior. He had nine of the team’s 12 points. A couple possessions later Kolles got a bucket inside and after smacking another pull-up three for 14 of Monti’s 17 points.
With 4:23 left in the half senior Austin Marquette got a floater to fall and a 8-0 Magic run cut the deficit to 29-19 and the Bison called timeout.
Kolles just kept on scoring, trying to will the Magic back into the game. Kolles was in full attack mode. He hit two free throws and then after a steal Kolles got out in front of everybody on the break making a layup and the score was 33-26 with Kolles scoring 21 of their points.
However after a foul the Bison converted two three throws and led 35-26 with 2:43 left in the half.
More turnovers and fouling on defense continued to haunt the Magic. After allowing a layup they trailed 40-26. Kolles finished the half with another three off the dribble and the score after 18 minutes the score was 42-29. Kolles had 24 of those 29.
About three minutes into the second Buffalo hit another three and increased their lead to 51-33. Of course, Kolles answered with a three of his own. With 14:35 remaining Monti took a timeout trailing by 20, 56-36.
Too many turnovers cost the Magic. Late in the game Kolles tied his career high of 39 points with a stepback three before checking out of the game with 3:56 left. He last had 39 against North Branch last January.
The Magic lost 92-69. Junior Derek Harley was the next highest scorer for the Magic with seven.
“They make it hard for you,” said Naumann. “We got to make things happen and they made every possession really difficult for us. Hats off to them, they earned it,” Naumann added.
Naumann has a chance to pick up his first win with Monticello on Tuesday against Delano at the Monticello High School. On Friday they travel to Orono High School.
