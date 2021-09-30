Kolles brings the cake to Monti homecoming

Monticello celebrated their homecoming on Friday, Sept. 24. And celebrate they did indeed.
The Magic didn’t allow a score until the fourth quarter when the starters had already been pulled. It was a convincing win for Monticello in front of the home faithful.
Austin Marquette and the Magic delivered a methodical first drive of the game that ended in a 14 yard touchdown from Marquette to cap off the 80 yard drive. Anthony Staryszak connected with Jensen Wallin for the two point conversion and the Magic owned a 8-0 lead after the first drive of the game.
Tyler Hoheisel intercepted a pass on the ensuing Tiger’s drive and it only took one play for the hometown team to find the end zone again. Staryszak called his own number, scampering for a 14 yard score and ran in the two point conversion himself too for a Monticello 16-0 lead.
Then the two teams traded punts before Monticello got a fourth down stop backed up to their own nine yard line. That just meant more yards for Carson Kolles.
On his birthday, Kolles bounced a run to the outside and then he was gone for a 91 yard touchdown and the Magic extended their lead to 22-0.
“It’s been a while since that happened,” said Kolles on his long TD run. “It just happened so quick. We had great blocking from the o-line today,” Kolles said.
The Tigers had to punt again deep in their own territory and the Magic started their next drive in excellent field position starting at the Tiger’s 28 yard line.
It was the Kolles show again. He broke free for another touchdown, this time for 28 yards and after the PAT the score read 29-0. The score stayed that way until halftime.
Marquette would later sniff out the end zone for his second score of the game, his of the four yard variety that finished off a 55 yard drive and a 36-0 lead and plenty for the home faithful to cheer about.
St. Cloud Tech would score at the end of the game while the starters were pulled and on homecoming night the Magic handled the Tigers easily, 36-7.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” said Andy Pierskalla. “They fought through the adversity of homecoming and the distractions that come with that and they put together a complete victory which was fun to watch,” Pierskalla added.
The win was Monticello’s third in four games, including two straight. Next for Monticello (3-1, 2-0) sitting atop the North Central Blue conference is a road trip to Cambridge-Isanti (1-3, 1-2). It’s the first of two straight road games before the Magic finish the regular season with two home games.
