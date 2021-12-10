Kayla Kleinsteuber is back as the head coach for the Big Lake dance team for her fourth season and will once again be assisted by Melissa VanHofwegen for the fourth year as well.
It was the best season for Big Lake dance in over a decade. They finished with the highest conference placement, section placement, and point totals in over ten years. At sections, the jazz team finished eighth out of 13 teams with 61 points per judge and the kick team finished seventh out of 11 teams with 55 points per judge.
The Hornets lost just one senior to graduation in Jessica Sandberg, who was a varsity jazz and varsity kick team member. She now dances with the University of North Dakota dance team.
This year on a 20 dancer roster there is just one senior, Kylie Veldhuizen, who is a three-year captain for Big Lake. She will be co-captains with Emma Berner and Grace John. The 20 dancers are the most Kleinsteuber has had in her four years.
“We are excited to have four new team members in seventh and eighth grade that will be on our varsity level teams (Alivia Voss, Maia Wenderski, Morgan Panek and Lili Schaller). We also have one of the biggest varsity jazz teams in our program’s history with 11 dancers on varsity jazz, and we will also have a JV kick team for the first time in four years! We are so excited to see our program move in the right direction,” said Kleinsteuber.
There are ten newcomers to join the ten returning dancers. The veterans have already been phenomenal in helping the newcomers find their way and there is great team chemistry with everybody wanting everybody to succeed.
Coach Kleinsteuber is excited and is ready to have the best season yet with the Hornets. Their first conference competition is on Monday, Dec. 13 at North Branch High School.
