Big Lake softball lost on Tuesday, May 12 to Becker, but then won their next three games to jump up to 10-5, 9-5 in the Mississippi 8 and are two games back of Chisago Lakes for the conference lead.
Becker got off to a quick lead and then hung a crooked number on the Hornets during the bottom of the fifth to blow the game open where they eventually won 11-4.
The Bulldogs scored two in the bottom of the first and another during the bottom of the second to take an early 3-0 lead. The Hornets closed the gap in the third, scoring two runs to make it a one run game.
Senior Maysn Deckard drew a four pitch walk with one out to get a base runner for the Hornets. Deckard then advanced to third on an error by the Becker first baseman. With two outs, junior Anna Lund singled home Deckard for their first run. Junior Emma Jacobs then hit a fly ball to right, where the outfielder misplayed the ball and Lund scored on the error to make it 3-2.
Becker scored another in the bottom of the fourth and then sent six across the plate in the fifth to blow the game wide open. They added an extra insurance run in the sixth before Big Lake plated two more in the top of the seventh to make the final 11-4.
Lund recorded an RBI single and Jacobs smacked an RBI double during the top of the seventh with two outs.
Big Lake had five errors in the game that led to nine unearned runs. Senior Taya Fjone started in the pitcher’s circle for the Hornets. She pitched 4.2 innings and allowed 10 runs (one earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out five. Sydnie Loftus came in relief to pitch the last 1.1 innings and allowed one run on two hits while striking out two. Lund went 2/4 with two runs scored and two RBI.
On Tuesday, May 12 Big Lake hosted North Branch for a double header. Both games were pitcher’s duals with final scores of 2-1 and 1-0 with the Hornets sweeping the Vikings.
Big Lake took game one with a walk off in extra innings. Lund singled home junior Tristyn Deckard in the bottom of the eighth to win game one for Big Lake. Deckard led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from junior Ruby Stockham. Lund hit the walk-off single the next pitch.
Loftus pitched all eight innings in game one, allowing one run on just four hits while striking out six while also recording the only other RBI of the game for the home nine, a two out double in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game and send it to extra innings.
The second game was even more low scoring, but still nearly as dramatic. Big Lake ace Emmy Bowne was on the mound and pitched a complete game shutout. She went seven innings allowing just four hits and one walk while striking out 13. Bowne also went 3/3 at the plate.
For the Vikings, Hannah Bernier was nearly just as sharp as Bowne. Bernier pitched all seven innings, allowing one run on seven hits and a walk while sitting down seven Hornets on strikes.
Playing as the technical away team in game two, the Hornets didn’t walk it off in the seventh, but the game still went down to the last at-bat.
With two outs in the top of the seventh and the game still scoreless, Tristyn Deckard singled to get the two out rally going. With senior Megan Vetter at the plate, Deckard was able to advance to second on a passed ball. Vetter lined a single to right on the next pitch and Deckard scored the only run of the game.
Things got dicey in the bottom of the inning. After sending the first two batters down on strikes, it looked like it was going to be Bowne’s third one-two-three inning. But the Vikings got a double with two outs with the batter advancing to third on an error. The next batter was hit by a pitch to put runners at the corners with two down. Bowne got the last batter to fly out to center to end the game on two pitches to sweep the double header and take game two, 1-0.
With two straight wins heading into their Friday the 13th game against Sauk Rapids-Rice, the Hornets were definitely not spooked against the Storm. They scored at least one run in nearly every inning to win 8-3. The victory was Hornets’ Head Coach Kim Bowen’s 400th career victory.
When asked about reaching 400 career wins, Bowen laughed saying that she felt old before going on to say, “it’s great. It’s all the kids. They do all the work. I just show up,” Bowen said.
She was just happy to put some runs across the board after a couple of low scoring games the day before.
In the bottom of the first, Prosser doubled home Masyn Deckard to take a 1-0 lead. After Loftus got a one-two-three inning in the top of the second, the Hornets went right back to work in the bottom of the frame.
With one out, Tristyn Deckard was hit by a pitch. Stockham bunted Deckhard to second and with two outs, sophomore Grace Knodle walked to keep the two out rally going. Knodle then advanced to second on defensive indifference. Lund then singled home Deckard and Knodle scored on the throw for a 3-0 lead. Masyn Deckard then reached first on an error by the pitcher. Jacobs then came to the plate and she singled home Lund from third and Deckard scored on the throw for a 5-0 lead. Back-to-back singles from Prosser and Loftus kept the rally going and with the bases loaded, Vetter drew a walk on four pitches to score the fifth run of the inning. That chased the Storm’s starting pitcher from the game, but it was too little too late as the damage was already done.
Big Lake scored another in the fifth and the Storm managed to score three in the sixth to make the final 8-3.
Everybody that had an at-bat for Big Lake either reached safely either by a hit or a walk. Masyn Deckard, Prosser and Stockham all hit doubles and Tristyn Deckard legged out a triple. Loftus started and earned the win after pitching all seven innings and allowing three runs on five hits. She also struck out 12.
On Monday, Big Lake lost to Zimmerman on the road 3-2. The Thunder got a walk-off error with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to win the game. Loftus pitched 5.2 innings and allowed three runs (zero earned) off four hits and a walk while striking out six.
Vetter and Tristyn Deckard scored the two Hornets’ runs. Senior Cassie Howe had their only RBI on a triple during the top of the second.
Big Lake (10-5, 9-4) has three games left to close out the regular season. They have Cambridge-Isanti (4-13, 1-10) on Tuesday at home before road games against Buffalo (5-9) on Thursday and Zimmerman (4-10) again on Monday, May 23.
