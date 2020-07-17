Jacob Keller has come up a lot on the sports pages of the Monticello Times this year.
He’s an incredible athlete with many awards and titles to show for it.
To round out his senior year at Monticello High School he was named the 2020 male Athlete of the Year.
Gary Revenig, the Monticello activities director, announced the award during a virtual award ceremony and the whole Keller family was tuned in.
“It is a humbling experience to be named male athlete of the year,” Keller said. “I found out that I won the award while watching the virtual award ceremony with my family. It was a memorable experience to have my whole family sitting there next to me when my name was announced.”
Keller said that he’s had his eye on this award since he was a freshman, but that wasn’t his motivation for being a three sport athlete.
However, it has been a goal of his to play all the sports he desired and be a leader while doing that. The accolades have just been the icing on the cake.
Kellers’ advice to future athletes of the year was very simple.
“My advice is to focus on the bigger picture of helping your team advance to state or winning the conference,” Keller said. “If you put in your individual work to help benefit yourself and the team, it will reward you in the end.”
During his time at Monticello High School he’s participated in basketball, soccer, and track.
He juggles it all very well – though it didn’t come easily – and he is grateful that he took on so much during his high school career.
“Being a three sport athlete can be difficult at times,” Keller said. “It requires a tremendous amount of dedication, persistence, and hard work. Time management was also extremely important. Being a three sport athlete has been one of the most rewarding experiences, and I would recommend more people to do it. My experience has allowed me to meet new friends through the different sports and learn life long lessons and skills.”
While he was playing his three high school sports he was also playing soccer year round.
That’s his true passion.
He’s heading to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the fall to play on the soccer team and study biomedical engineering.
He plans to continue being a leader as he joins the Pioneer Pete’s.
“Being a leader and making a difference has always been important to me,” Keller said. “I plan to continue this in college. A key to do this is to get involved early and in many different groups to provide diverse experiences.”
Keller thanked everyone who played a key role in his life and helped mold him into the man he is today.
“My family and coaches have helped me get to where I am today,” Keller said. “I would not have been able to achieve the things I have without their support and encouragement. Having a network of people who push you to be the best is a very important aspect of life.”
