Kyle Erickson moon motorsports

Kyle Erickson stands with the Daytona orange 1976 BMW R90S. The BMW was his dad’s first demo bike for Moon Motorsports, Wednesday, July 20.

 Jeremy Lagos

Kyle Erickson and his family never intended to become vintage motorcycle collectors. The transition just happened naturally from their families’ love of the outdoors and growing up with dirt bikes, and not getting rid of them.

The owner of Moon Motorsports, Erickson owns a collection of vintage 70’s, 80’s and 90’s Hondas. Even some early 2000’s models that are starting to be seen with vintage plates.

Load comments