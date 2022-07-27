Kyle Erickson and his family never intended to become vintage motorcycle collectors. The transition just happened naturally from their families’ love of the outdoors and growing up with dirt bikes, and not getting rid of them.
The owner of Moon Motorsports, Erickson owns a collection of vintage 70’s, 80’s and 90’s Hondas. Even some early 2000’s models that are starting to be seen with vintage plates.
“Really where it comes from, or what fuels it, is kind of the memories of a particular unit or looking forward to the memories it will create,” said Erickson. He looks forward to creating these future memories with his kids, kind of like how he created memories with his dad.
Over the last 12 years or so, a unit will show up that Erickson doesn’t want to get rid of and that’s how the collection grew.
One particular bike, a Daytona orange 1976 BMW R90S, comes with its own unique story.
That BMW was Kyle’s father’s first demo bike that he got in 1976, when he was about 20 years old.
Typically, a demo bike is sold at the end of every season to make room for new inventory. That BMW was sold to a local Monticello man. 20 years later, that guy resold the bike back to their store. That’s when yet another Monticello man purchased the bike and nearly 20 years later, once again, he resold it back to Erickson.
40 years and two owners later, the bike was right back where it belonged.
Erickson didn’t originally plan on becoming a bike collector. In fact, he still doesn’t necessarily consider himself a collector.
“I still don’t consider myself a collector by any means, it just so happens there is a group of bikes and things I don’t want to let go. Things I want to keep showing to fans of cool motorcycles,” said Erickson.
He doesn’t actively seek any bikes out, they just kind of fall into his lap. If a bike shows up Erickson likes, he keeps it. That decision is based on a couple different factors, namely if there’s any memories attached to a particular model.
His favorite bikes are typically 90’s era models because they remind him of times he had with his family, particularly his father.
Erickson owns a 1979 Honda CBX, which didn’t sell well at release. That caused a lot of them to sit around in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s because dealers couldn’t get rid of them. Ironically, that causes the bikes to become rare as there aren’t many floating around and that’s where a lot of the intrigue for many vintage bikes comes from.
So at that point they become hard to find and then people want them due to their rarity. Erickson’s dad traded for one of those CBX’s in the early 90’s and they held onto it ever since.
Erickson has had a number of 1980’s Honda ATC’s over the years. When a unit comes back around to Erickson in good condition, he takes the chance to preserve the vintage three-wheeler.
Kyle Erickson and his brother also still have their original dirt bikes from when they were five years old.
Erickson even still has his very first street bike that he got when he was 16 from his brother.
“That bike was a new bike that my brother actually bought. Then he was going to get a new bike the next year so it became available to purchase. I took a loan out and bought that bike from my brother, a 2002 Honda CBR 954,” said Erickson.
He rode that bike though his teens and early 20’s that he created plenty of memories with.
“There were a few trips I took with some high school friends of mine. We rode through Tennessee and North Carolina and Virginia and rode the Blue Ridge Parkway and the Blue Ridge Mountains. We did that a few times. Those were some of my favorite trips on that bike and some of my favorite riding of my life so far,” said Erickson.
Another bike Erickson is proud to have in his collection is a 2005 Honda Rune. The Rune started as a concept bike which Honda then turned it into a production bike. It was a radical design with an expensive price tag. Because of those factors, it caused a lot of people to stay away.
Originally released in 2003, Erickson wanted to get his hands on one ever since then. Sure enough, 10 years ago an opportunity came around for him to purchase one at a reasonable price.
It’s important for Erickson to keep vintage bikes alive for the newer generations of prospective bike collectors to appreciate.
You can see his collection of bikes, including the BMW R90S, at Moon Motorsports’ second annual motorcycle show on Saturday, Aug. 6.
Moon Motorsports teamed up with Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club of Minnesota (VJMC) last year for their inaugural heritage and vintage bike show.
They’re running it back for their second annual show this year and it’s a really great excuse for people to show off their vintage bikes.
“We want people to come see the cool bikes that are out and if they have one, to come show it off,” said Erickson.
Moon Motorsports is located at 3613 Chelsea Road West in Monticello.
