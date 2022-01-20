The Hornets only had one game last week so they made sure to make the most out of it. Both teams landed blows all night, but it was the Hornets who delivered the knockout punch with Kade Layton’s three pointer with 2.1 seconds left in overtime to seal the deal. Big Lake defended their home court, 82-79.
“We’re growing as a team,” said Head Coach Tom Critchley. “In the beginning of the game we’re playing to win and then when they made that run we were playing not to lose. We were a step slow with our decisions, with our rebounding, with our help-side and luckily they figured it out when they had to in overtime,” added Critchley.
They never stopped working hard, it was just the decision-making that was lacking at times.
Both teams took a little time to get going, but the Hornets moved the ball around efficiently to start the game and it led to a Kade Layton corner three to take a 7-5 lead. A couple of minutes later Kade Layton got a step-back three to go at the top of the key to take a 16-7 lead and the Bluejackets took a timeout. Owen Layton responded with a three and Big Lake increased their lead to 19-7 and looked like they might start to run away with it a little.
Mitchell Hill drilled a corner three with 8:41 left to take a 29-11 lead forcing another Bluejackets timeout. CI’s Braden Jones got a floater to go at the halftime buzzer and the Hornets lead shrunk to just ten at the break, 35-25.
After giving up only 25 points in the first, Big Lake gave up nearly twice that in the second. The Bluejackets have a propensity to never give up, and they didn’t that night either.
There were a lot of foul calls, particularly in the second half. It made it tough for the Hornets to really get in a rhythm. The away side was able to get out and run and shot a lot of free throws to get back into the game.
The Bluejackets got the game back to within one with 9:20 left in the second half at 48-47. Big Lake was able to increase their lead again a little bit, but every time the Hornets seemed like they might pull away again, the Bluejackets answered.
Johnny O’Brien took over in the later portion of the half. He bullied his way to the free throw line and converted plenty of his chances that ended up saving the Hornets.
Jones for the Bluejackets was money all night and with about a minute left he hit the game tying three at 74-all. The Hornets, with a chance to take the lead again late, threw the ball away, but stole it right back. Critchley needed to call two timeouts in the last 12.6 seconds. Carson Kunz attempted a three at the buzzer, but it didn’t fall and they went into overtime tied at 74.
Joe Stepp, who didn’t play a large portion of the second half due to being in foul trouble, was called for a charge to start overtime and fouled out. It was a tough call against Stepp, but nonetheless, he had to watch the rest of the game from the bench.
Both teams shot their fair share of free throws that were the majority of the points scored in OT. The Bluejackets finished inside after using a euro step to create space in the paint to tie the game at 79. The Hornets called timeout with 11.2 seconds left. Critchley drew up a play and ran a flare screen to get Kade Layton open at the end and sure enough, hand down man down, and Layton drilled the three with 2.1 seconds left to win the game for the Hornets.
The crowd erupted and the student section swarmed Layton after his big shot that won the game.
“I missed a bunch of shots before that and they all felt good so I just felt like, if I shot again, it’s got to go in sometime. Ball never lies,” said Kade Layton. “It felt perfect. As soon as I let that go I knew it was going in.”
Kade Layton finished with 16 points and Owen Layton dropped 14 as the only scorers to trail O’Brien’s 22. Kunz and Stepp also posted double digit points.
The win gets the Hornets back to .500. Big Lake (5-5, 1-1 M8) gets Breck (3-8) on Tuesday, St. Francis (4-7, 1-1 M8) on Friday and Becker (8-3) on Monday, Jan. 24.
