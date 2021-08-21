Joes silence Stingers’ offense Saturday in Sartell

St. Joseph beat Big Lake 3-2 on Saturday, Aug. 14, eliminating Big Lake from the 11C regional tournament. A blown call during the bottom of the first inning potentially cost the Stingers from advancing in their one-run defeat.
Big Lake didn’t do themselves any favors in the field, but several Stingers were playing out of position as the team only had nine players to work with.
St. Joseph scored one run on one hit and an error against starting pitcher Mason Miller during the top of the first.
Miller went on to have an excellent game on the mound, but Big Lake committed four errors that changed the balance of the game in favor of St. Joe.
Tanner Teige was safe at first thanks to an error, and Sam Dokkebakken legged out an infield single next to get an early rally attempt going. Preston Schlegel should have had another infield single, as he clearly stepped on first base before the ball arrived, but the umpire called him out and effectively cut their at-bats prematurely, and the inning ended with the Stingers down 1-0.
St. Joe caught another break during the top of the third, this time another self-inflicted wound by Big Lake. The leadoff man was safe at first due to an error, and two batters later he scored on an RBI double. The double was the only St. Joe’s hit during the third.
Nobody managed to score again until the ninth inning.
With two outs during the top of the ninth, back-to-back doubles scored an important third run for St. Joe as they took a 3-0 lead to the bottom of the inning.
Big Lake started the inning about as well as they could. Trey and Tanner Teige started the frame with back-to-back singles. Dokkebakken was up next and he delivered. An RBI double scored two, and with no outs the Stingers trailed by just one run.
Unfortunately that was the end of the rally. Opposing pitcher Isaac Benesh got the next three batters and ended the ballgame.
Big Lake head coach Loren Holthaus mentioned it was an uphill battle from the start: “We just never got in it. They waited a little too long. Made that pitcher look good. I think he had like 11 strikeouts. Mason pitched a nice game; we just didn’t hit until the end.”
Holthaus went on to mention that you can’t win if you can’t hit. Big Lake scored their two runs off just five hits, but the four errors led to two unearned runs in the loss. The shorthanded Stingers’ season ended with the loss. St. Joseph lost their next game to the Sartell Muskies.
