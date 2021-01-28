Jason Telecky steps down as beloved Monticello football coach

Jason Telecky is stepping down as Monticello High School’s head football coach - but he won’t be stepping down from the Monticello community.
Telecky is a dedicated coach who poured his heart into his team for 12 years.
He first started coaching at Monticello in 1998. He had just been hired on as a history teacher and wanted to help out so he coached the junior high team.
In 2002 he switched over to the varsity team and served as an assistant coach. In 2009 Telecky took his place as head coach for the varsity team and things just seemed to click.
Telecky said that he has countless memories and endings to games that will never escape his memory.
As he listed some of his favorite football games as head coach, he realized a lot of them were losses.
There was a home game against St. Michael and the Magic lost by one point. It was also the Magic’s only loss of the regular season. The reason why it sticks out to Telecky was because of the talent on both teams.
“Multiple guys from those two teams went on to play college ball,” Telecky said. “I was then chosen to be the defensive coordinator for the state all star game, the St. Michael coach was chosen to be the offensive coordinator, and we were able to coach a lot of boys from Monticello and St. Michael on one team.”
Another one of Telecky’s favorites was the win against Owatonna this past season. The Magic handed Owatonna its first regular season loss in three years.
“In a way some of the funnest games weren’t ones we necessarily won, but the guys played so hard,” Telecky said. “They left it all out on the field.”
Telecky remembered a playoff loss against Elk River, after the game on the bus ride home the boys started singing ‘The Boys of Fall’.
“It was such a surreal experience and it was a pretty cool moment,” Telecky said.
During his career, Telecky was district conference coach of the year four times and was the state all star team’s defensive coordinator. Telecky coached 112 varsity football games - the second most games coached in Monticello team history. His 58 wins are third-most in school history.
He’s made a huge impact as a coach and teacher. He’s also learned a big lesson from the Monticello football team over the years.
“Resiliency,” Telecky said. “Twelve years ago, Monticello wasn’t a team that anyone was scared to play. When I started we were only winning two or three games a season. Part of my job as a coach is to teach my players that they can win against anybody. I ended up learning that my players were way more resilient than I gave them credit for. All I had to do was believe in them.”
Telecky remembered the exact moment that certain resiliency showed up. It was his first season as head coach. Monticello was up against Cambridge - a game that should have been a cake walk for the Bluejackets. With about a minute left in the game Monticello was winning by a touchdown. In the final seconds of the game Cambridge scored a touchdown and ended up winning 10-7.
“I remember one of my players, Joe Schmitt, saying to me that he didn’t know losing could hurt that much,” Telecky said. “I responded to him and said that’s because we’ve never cared this much.”
That was when Monticello football decided to care and give each game its all - and it all started with a coach who believed in his players.
Gary Revenig, Monticello High School activities director, will be sad to see him go as football coach.
“Jason represented our school, our program, and our community with class,” Revenig said. “He built strong relationships with his players on and off the field, and he supported them in their other activities. He was passionate about his position, and that is what you want in a head coach. He also worked extremely well with his staff, so we have had very little coaching turnover during his tenure.”
Calvin Schmitz, one of his many football players, was inspired by his coach’s ability to never give up on his team.
“I would say what mostly impacted me was the fact that Jason Telecky never once doubted his team. That man always had full trust in whatever team he had, that they were going to win. I remember the Owatonna game where we were the underdog by a lot and I think we won that game because of his pre-game speech where he explained to us and lectured us. That night we were the best team out there and there was no team better.”
Wyatt Sawatzke, another one of Telecky’s football players, said it was through Telecky that his love for football grew.
“Coach Telecky had such a great impact on me as an athlete and person with the way he coached. He taught me the will to win, and grew my love for football.”
Gus Hangsleben played many years for Telecky.
“He was always there to help any player no matter what position he played,” Hangsleben said. “He gave so much heart to the team.”
Telecky decided before the season started that he would retire. He didn’t announce it until recently.
Telecky has a love for hunting and fishing that he hasn’t been able to prioritize since he began coaching football.
Since he graduated high school every Fall has been set a side for football.
“And that made sense to me,” Telecky said. “The last 30 years of my life have been football. My daughter graduates this year, we won our last football game of the season, and things sort of fell into place for me to move forward.”
Telecky will still be teaching history at Monticello High School and he even hinted at being the Magic’s number one fan on Friday nights.
But he’ll miss the relationships that form between coach and player.
“The thing I’ll miss the most is the kids,” Telecky said. “It’s amazing to me the number of kids that still. A player that I coached in 2010 called me and asked me advice on whether he should take a job with NASA or go onto FBI training. It’s amazing. There are kids who call and ask about things that aren’t quite on that scale, but it’s just as big of a scale to them. Those connections are really strong and I will miss that.”

