Jared Matson begins role as Big Lake High School AD

Jared Matson, who was named Big Lake’s newest activities director, arrived at his new office on Thursday, July 1.
The new AD has a deep connection with athletics as he’s played and coached sports throughout his life. He was a three sport athlete in high school and started coaching when he got out of college, where he also played baseball.
Getting his start out in Albert Lea for a couple years as a middle school football and assistant basketball coach. Eventually, he was given the reins to the Glenville-Emmons where he was the head football and basketball coach there for four years and then went back to school.
He attended Southwest Minnesota State to get his master’s degree in coaching and athletic administration.Crosby-Ironton hired him to be their Athletic Director and Matson held that position for five years and now begins his reign in Big Lake.
Big Lake’s newest activities director says it’s been a smooth transition so far as he settles into his new school, “it’s always something unknown when you come in. There’s a lot of similarities between every activities department, but each district and school operates a little differently on their systems and internal stuff. So I’m just kind of getting the lay of the land regarding that.”
He also mentioned that Logan Midthun, the school’s previous AD, left things in a good spot for Matson to take over duties.
Having begun during the beginning of the month, a good amount of time so far has been spent on introductions and meeting with the people in the building he’ll be working with.
As fall approaches, some time with the coaches will be spent making sure the proper equipment is in place for each team. Some other responsibilities will be making sure each team has uniforms, schedules are set in stone, and making sure officials are lined up.
In early August before practices start,he’ll lead a big meeting with parents and athletes making sure registration is in place for the upcoming season.
With Midthun having everything in a good place for Matson, he says year one will be about getting comfortable in the new school, “year one is kind of just like, taking all of that info in and then maybe beyond that looking at anything that might need to be changed,” said Matson.
However, Matson doesn’t foresee the need for any major changes in the near future.
Having come from a smaller school, Big Lake’s newest Hornet is excited to be part of a larger hive. There are around three times more students he’ll be looking out for than from his days in Crosby-Ironton.
There are also more sports and activities in Big Lake than in Crosby-Ironton, like cheerleading and girls swim and dive just to name a couple from the fall that are new to Matson.
All things point towards a smooth transition for the newest head hornet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.