The 2022 Monticello boys cross country team. They finished as section 5AA runner-ups and return to the state tournament for the second time in two years. Pictured from L-R: Jack Geislinger, Ty Brouwer, Noah Mahoney, Paul Fasen, Ezra Brouwer, Ezra Pemberton, Rocco Vasoli, Vince Kaley, Chris Falk, Thursday, Oct. 27 at Bertram Park.
The stage is set for the Monticello boys cross country team. After finishing as section runner-ups last year on their way to a second place finish at the class AA state tournament a year ago, they’re back on that same path this year to match, or even improve on that feat this Saturday.
The section 5AA cross country meet was held at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park in Monticello on Thursday, Oct. 27. The red and black finished in second place with 46 points to clinch a spot at the Minnesota State High School League state tournament this Saturday at St. Olaf College. Big Lake, the reigning state champions in class AA, were the only team better than Monticello. They finished with 40 points.
“We’re thrilled,” said Head Coach Dave Wik on returning to the state tournament. “Different cast this year. Guys stepped in and took on new roles and did amazing. Great day.”
Senior Noah Mahoney finished in second place after setting the program 5k record at 15:52.8. Two of his Magic teammates also cracked the top ten that set Monti up nicely to return to the state tournament for the second straight year. Junior Ty Brouwer (16:54.2) finished in seventh while fellow junior Paul Fasen (17:11.2) finished in ninth.
Junior Chris Falk (17:14.2) wasn’t too far behind in 12th place. Two more Magic runners cracked the top 20 when senior Rocco Vasoli (17:42.2) came in 16th and junior Jack Geislinger (17:51.2) finished in 19th. Sophomore Ezra Pemberton (18:14.2) was the seventh Magic runner to finish when he was the 30th runner to cross the finish line.
It was the first time this season that Mahoney broke 16 minutes for a 5k race and he is the first athlete in school history to do so.
“It’s a fun barrier to break. He ran well and I’m sure he would rather be first, but hitting a PR and he’s running well against good competition,” said Wik on Mahoney breaking the school record.
As the head of the pack started to trickle in, Wik just started counting to see where his team was fairing positioning wise. He knew Mahoney would be in the mix for the top two and then he just started to see where the other guys were coming in in relation to Big Lake and Becker.
They had a much better meet than at the conference meet. They were able to win more of the little battles and swapping spots with some of the other guys to improve their scores and clinch a spot back at the state tournament.
“Running at your home course, it doesn’t hurt to have that confidence,” Wik added.
The MSHSL cross country state tournament takes place at St. Olaf College this Saturday. The class AA boys race is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. with the awards ceremony taking place at approximately 4:15.
