2022 Monticello boys cross country

The 2022 Monticello boys cross country team. They finished as section 5AA runner-ups and return to the state tournament for the second time in two years. Pictured from L-R: Jack Geislinger, Ty Brouwer, Noah Mahoney, Paul Fasen, Ezra Brouwer, Ezra Pemberton, Rocco Vasoli, Vince Kaley, Chris Falk, Thursday, Oct. 27 at Bertram Park.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The stage is set for the Monticello boys cross country team. After finishing as section runner-ups last year on their way to a second place finish at the class AA state tournament a year ago, they’re back on that same path this year to match, or even improve on that feat this Saturday.

The section 5AA cross country meet was held at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park in Monticello on Thursday, Oct. 27. The red and black finished in second place with 46 points to clinch a spot at the Minnesota State High School League state tournament this Saturday at St. Olaf College. Big Lake, the reigning state champions in class AA, were the only team better than Monticello. They finished with 40 points.

