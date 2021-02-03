Inaugural Third Rail Ice Fishing Tournament

The Inaugural Ice Fishing Tournament for the Third Rail Bar and Grill in Big Lake is on Saturday, Feb. 6 from noon to 3 p.m.
The Third Rail Bar wanted to band together and do something fun for their loyal customers and community during COVID-19.
Owner James Pepel did a fishing tournament last summer and it went over so well that people asked him to do an ice fishing tournament.
“We just wanted to show appreciation for our customers for supporting us through the pandemic while being socially distant,” Pepel said.
Fishers can sign up with the bartender at The Third Rail by 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
It’s a 25 dollar buy in per person. The tournament itself will pay out 100 percent of entrance fees and payouts will be based on number of entrants.
The competition will be held on Big Lake.
“The best part of all this us getting out with family and friends in a safe way,” Pepel said. “There has been a serious lack of community events throughout this pandemic and this is one of the safest ways to do it with a whole lake to socially distance. We just want everyone to get out and have a good time safely without breaking the bank.”
All of the Minnesota and local lake fishing regulations will apply. Fishers can run two lines, but if you catch a Northern in the slot you have to throw it back right away.
Pop up ice houses will be allowed but subject to inspection, coolers will be allowed too and subject to inspection, scoring will be determined by weight, length will be taken to be used as a tie breaker.
Fish can be turned in at the giant red eskimo pop up where Pepel will be taking scores.
Fish must be alive when turned in. You can turn in as many legal fish that you catch but only your largest one will count.
Everyone who enters the tournament will have a chance to win door prizes like ice rods and other various prizes from tournament sponsors.
“It’s just me running it. The bar helps kick in some prizes,” Pepel said. “Dunwright tackle has also kicked in some great year as prizes.”
Pepel said that the main goal of the competition is to have fun.
“The goal of all this is a fun event for the bars local supporters,” Pepel said. “They’ve been there for us so we want to be here for them. Any chance to get outside and have some fun safely we’re all for.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
